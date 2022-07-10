Report: Former Seahawk Duane Brown arrested in Los Angeles

Several members of the 2021 Seattle Seahawks have remained unsigned through the offseason, in particular trench players on both sides of the ball. Just a sampling of those remaining unsigned include Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, Robert Nkemdiche, Brandon Shell and, of course, Duane Brown.

The two most noteworthy of the group are certainly Dunlap and Brown, leaders of their position groups who could still contribute for any of a number of teams at their position. However, fresh off earning his second trip to the Pro Bowl for the Seahawks, it appears as though Brown may have more important matters to address in the immediate future according to a report Saturday from TMZ.

The ex-Seahawks OT was escorted through the airport to a waiting LAPD vehicle, and was then driven to jail. https://t.co/bAQ104fCIL — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2022

According to the report, Brown had an unloaded firearm in his carry on luggage as he attempted to pass through security at LAX, which is, of course, not allowed. In any case, per a search of the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department online Inmate Information Center, Brown was booked at 5:28 Saturday afternoon and released at 11:32 Saturday evening on bail, with a court date scheduled for early August.