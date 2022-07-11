Pre-Snap Reads 7/11: Quandre Diggs responds to getting snubbed as top-10 NFL safety

Seahawks News

Root against Ken Walker at your own peril - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1222: The Seahawks found more than a running back in the draft, they found an "A+" running back in the draft

How Do Seahawks' Defensive Position Groups Stack Up Against NFC West? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Returning plenty of talent on defense while also adding some intriguing young pieces at multiple positions, Seattle has high expectations on the defensive side of the ball. But how does the roster compare to NFC West foes?

Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs responds to getting snubbed from top-10 safety list

July is the peak of rankings season, so everyone is rolling out their best-players-at-each position lists.

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Ugo Amadi - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A jack of all trades, Amadi will enter the final year of his contract battling for reps at slot cornerback while also serving as an insurance option at both safety positions for Seattle.

NFC West News

Signs point to Jimmy Garoppolo trade or release from 49ers

Speculation has driven the 49ers quarterback conversation, so let's look at some of the basic facts like trades, contracts and more.

How the San Francisco 49ers Roster Stacks Up Against the Seattle Seahawks Roster - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Comparing the San Francisco 49ers roster to the Seattle Seahawks roster position by position.

Kyler Murray left out of chess tourney with NFL players

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is an avid chess player and is very good at it. However, in a chess tournament between many NFL players this weekend, Murray was not a participant.

ESPN poll ranks Cardinals' Budda Baker No. 5 safety across NFL

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the best safeties in the NFL in Budda Baker, making a Pro Bowl in four of his first five seasons.

Los Angeles Rams 53-Man Roster Projection: Built for Super Bowl Repeat? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams have no shortage of star power entering a title-defending season that brings Super Bowl-or-bust expectations once again.

Besides Torry Holt, what other Rams legends should reach Canton? - Turf Show Times

Greatest Show on Turf legend is most notable Rams player not yet enshrined in HOF

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey sparks Twitter discussion with Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib

Jalen Ramsey is turning to the history books to verify his spot among the NFL's greatest cornerbacks.

Around The NFL

RG III: Patriots' coaching setup will have 'massive impact in a good way' on Mac Jones - New England Patriots Blog- ESPN

Robert Griffin believes New England's current structure will allow the second-year QB to take more ownership of the offense this season.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott improved physique ahead of training camp: 'I'm in the best shape that I've ever been'

Speaking at his annual kids camp on Saturday, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he was able to get in the best shape of his life as he prepares for the 2022 season.

2022 NFL Preview: Dolphins add Tyreek Hill, and it's all on Tua Tagovailoa now

The Miami Dolphins like winning the offseason. This year, the big splash was trading for star receiver Tyreek Hill. Maybe they hoped that move would help everyone forget about the controversial firing of coach Brian Flores, the racial discrimination lawsuit that came after, and the accusations that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2018 season.

Browns have 2 of the top 10 interior OL men in the NFL

The Cleveland Browns have invested heavily in their offensive line over the years. At one point, Joe Thomas, Alex Mack and Mitchell Schwartz anchored the line along with a variety of guards like John Greco and Eric Steinbach, just to name a few.