Pre-Snap Reads 7/12: Doug Baldwin wants to be remembered for more than just playing football

Seahawks News

78% of Seahawks fans wouldn't trade Kenneth Walker III for a 2023 first round pick

Seaside Joe 1223: He matters and football fans can't wait to watch him play a whole lot during his first season

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Freddie Swain - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After doubling nearly every receiving stat in his second season, Swain will try to improve his game even further to secure the third wide receiver position.

How Doug Baldwin went from Seahawks receiver to tech-company CEO - The Athletic

Baldwin took a personal journey toward professional fulfillment after leaving the NFL in 2019, and found his calling in the business world.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Doug Baldwin Makes The Transition To Tech CEO

Former Seahawks Legend Doug Baldwin is putting his education background to use after a historic Seahawks career, climbing the tech ranks as a CEO in corporate America.

Robert Turbin recalls epic Kam Chancellor story from Seahawks practice

Robert Turbin recalls epic former safety Kam Chancellor story from Seattle Seahawks practice.

Seahawks: Ranking the 4 most underrated players on their 2022 defense

The Seattle Seahawks are undeniably a worse team without Russell Wilson than they were with him. However, there are still reasons to feel hopeful about this group heading into this season.

NFC West News

'Start Completely Over': Eric Henderson Talks Los Angeles Rams' DL Plan - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Henderson's taking a somewhat unconventional approach for a team that won the Super Bowl.

Did Rams make a mistake in giving raises to Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp? - Turf Show Times

LA may have overestimated the willingness of other stars to play for less money than they have to

Rams Roster 2022: Which positions are Elite, Good, or Questionable? - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson should form a fierce duo at receiver

Arizona Cardinals announce open practice schedule for 2022 training camp - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have announced their practice schedule for their upcoming training camp for 2022.

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Receives Praise from Larry Fitzgerald - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was given high acclaim by former teammate and legend Larry Fitzgerald.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Expected to be Traded by the End of the Month - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

People around the NFL expect the San Francisco 49ers to trade Jimmy Garoppolo by the end of the month, according to reports.

49ers news: SI leaves 49ers off list of 12 teams who could win the Super Bowl in 2022 - Niners Nation

No confidence in the first-year starting QB

Around The NFL

What happened to Andrew Luck? Our new series goes inside his rise, shocking retirement - The Athletic

The new podcast "Luck" has voices of those who know the one-time prodigy best and can shed light on his brief but successful NFL career.

Two of a kind: Ravens' Calais Campbell eyeing titles in NFL and poker - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

A Super Bowl isn't the only championship Campbell wants to win, as he has his eyes on a World Series of Poker bracelet, too.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence expects 2022 to be different because of 'better leadership'

Following a dysfunctional rookie year, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sees improvement on the horizon due to better leadership throughout the team. He also has the lessons learned from losses in 2021 to lean on for experiences.

Lions' Michael Brockers: 'It's going to be scary to see us in the future'

Veteran defensive tackle ﻿Michael Brockers﻿, entering his second season with the Lions, sees a team that plays hard under Dan Campbell, with a host of youngsters with the potential to grow.

NFL's case against Deshaun Watson is down to four accusers - ProFootballTalk

In civil court, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faced 24 accusers. In the NFL’s disciplinary process, he faces only four.

Trevor Lawrence reveals the major 'reality check' he got in 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence admitted that losing regularly as an NFL rookie was a "reality check" for him.

2022 NFL Preview: Raiders improve after good season, but so did rest of the AFC West

The Las Vegas Raiders went 10-7 last season. Everyone is excited about the Cincinnati Bengals after their playoff run, but the Raiders came 9 yards from tying a wild-card game at Cincinnati (or going for two and the win) in the final minute.

Every NFL team’s most underrated player heading into 2022

The NFL has no shortage of superstars who are the face of the league. But there are plenty of impact players in the NFL who don’t necessarily get the recognition they deserve.

Justin Fields' growth among four keys for Bears to find success in 2022

Not all rebuilds are created equal. Some take off like a rocket, while others build gradually over time.

Four franchise-tagged players face Friday deadline to reach long-term deals

Eight teams used the franchise tag this offseason. Four of those signed long-term deals, leaving four with a Friday 4 p.m. ET deadline to reach agreement on a new contract.