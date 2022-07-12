 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Social Club: What would you consider a successful season for the 2022 Seahawks?

By Mookie Alexander
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t expected to be Super Bowl contenders, make the playoffs, or even finish near .500. They’re projected for double digit losses for the second season in a row and presumably a top-10 pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Success is relative and it changes from team to team. If the Jacksonville Jaguars go 9-8 but just miss the playoffs they’ve still had a really good season by their recent standards. If the Kansas City Chiefs go 9-8 but just miss the playoffs and Patrick Mahomes didn’t get injured for a long period of time then they’re surely going to consider their season a disappointment.

So this week’s Social Club, where we pose a question on Twitter and Field Gulls followers/Seahawks fans respond, is all about defining success for the 2022 Seahawks. This is as open-ended as it gets and includes tanking for a #1 pick, aka losing a bunch now with the hope of winning later. But it could also mean seeing improvements in the team compared to last year, or individual players, or a group of players, or being competitive in most games despite having a roster that’s widely considered bottom-ten in the league.

Here are some of the answers, and goodness there were a variety of responses that ranged from humorous to thought-provoking.

Personally, I think the Seahawks still being in reasonable position for the last wild card spot entering December then they’ve exceeded my expectations (or the NFC is just really awful this year). Success for me would be the team looking a lot like it did in the back-end of 2011, which was a team playing in playoff form but in need of a quarterback upgrade to go over the top.

Your turn to respond, Field Gulls readers!

