The Social Club: What would you consider a successful season for the 2022 Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t expected to be Super Bowl contenders, make the playoffs, or even finish near .500. They’re projected for double digit losses for the second season in a row and presumably a top-10 pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Success is relative and it changes from team to team. If the Jacksonville Jaguars go 9-8 but just miss the playoffs they’ve still had a really good season by their recent standards. If the Kansas City Chiefs go 9-8 but just miss the playoffs and Patrick Mahomes didn’t get injured for a long period of time then they’re surely going to consider their season a disappointment.

So this week’s Social Club, where we pose a question on Twitter and Field Gulls followers/Seahawks fans respond, is all about defining success for the 2022 Seahawks. This is as open-ended as it gets and includes tanking for a #1 pick, aka losing a bunch now with the hope of winning later. But it could also mean seeing improvements in the team compared to last year, or individual players, or a group of players, or being competitive in most games despite having a roster that’s widely considered bottom-ten in the league.

Here are some of the answers, and goodness there were a variety of responses that ranged from humorous to thought-provoking.

Beat the Broncos — Ryan (@rbiell98) July 8, 2022

I'll say it...make the playoffs. I mean if this team can do what last years eagles did itll be a success. Although Hawks sched will be tough, if the young players get rollin, this is possible. — Coach Buck (@coreybuckner7) July 9, 2022

Run one (1) good screen pass — hotdog (@ho_t_dohg) July 9, 2022

Steady Progress through the season and competitive in most games. Playing better football at the end of the year and QB play gives hope for 23. — Kevin Carruthers (@carrutherskjjm) July 8, 2022

Beat Denver, 5-1 or 4-2 against the NFC West (split or Ls against LA). https://t.co/2hmoQ1yMH6 — Ian Aguirre (@SkillCheck) July 9, 2022

Top 10 defense, good OL, and promising play from Walker and a WR not named DK or Tyler. https://t.co/7cXJSohTnj — Colton Gale (@ColtonGale) July 8, 2022

I want the season to end feeling like the defense is elite or on its way to being elite and that several young players on both sides of the ball appear to be good.



Record isn't a concern for me. https://t.co/ftCbrmk2MF — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) July 8, 2022

Only extremes. Make the playoffs or win 3 games, nothing in between. https://t.co/4fBBczLi4A — Nathan Ernst (@NathanE11) July 8, 2022

7+ wins. — irreversibly geno pilled (@cmikesspinmove) July 8, 2022

the 49ers and win against the Broncos , hopefully have a good Run game with hopefully “3” good RB’s , two if Carson has to retire and see if the defensive Rookies develop well — Robert (@Robert_Maher05) July 8, 2022

If the Broncos deliver the Seahawks the #1 pick in the draft. — robbbbbb (@robbbbbb) July 8, 2022

Walker and Penny each over 1,000 yards rushing, a new LOB emerges, John trades for Tua midseason and he leads the Hawks to the NFC title game before losing to Baker and the Panthers. — Matt Baide (@baide_matt) July 9, 2022

Win week one vs Denver. See at least a couple of young breakout stars in the making/players develop. Record won’t likely be good but I just want hope that we’re another good draft away. — Chuck Turtleman (@BeTheCatfish) July 9, 2022

Be in competition for a playoff spot and don't get blown out much. — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) July 8, 2022

Offensive line becomes an effective unit with clear growth from the youngsters. Defensive line shows the ability to pressure with 4. — David Johnston (@DJohnstonOly) July 8, 2022

Top 5 Defense and not-bottom-half Offense. Let's really see what Waldron has to offer. — 2uemtim (@qmtablit) July 8, 2022

I want to see the rest of the roster look like it has improved, even if the QB struggles. Too many years of declining talent. — Blake Reynolds (@CoachBlaker) July 8, 2022

At bare minimum, you demonstrate that you’re basically only a QB upgrade away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.



Thus, you prove that the rest of the team is already here and in place.



(How you obtain that QB is another matter though.) — Tom Gialanella (@mrtommygman) July 8, 2022

Carroll is fired or retires. — Jordan Miller (@JordanMiller406) July 8, 2022

Success looks like a 7-10 win team with a defense that feels top 10 in nfl and seeing your rookies make huge contributions and playing at a high level. That paves the way and lays the groundwork to push for playoffs in 2023. https://t.co/RL93k7ZahU — @legionofhawks (@legionofhawks12) July 9, 2022

Lose a bunch of close games to prove you can still be competitive soon but get a high enough draft spot to get Bryce Young. https://t.co/k93cg2Xcqj — Sean Larson (@SEA_larson) July 8, 2022

Win the number one pick https://t.co/xsNVEeDsbB — Lifelong DeBoer Fan (@dawg206) July 8, 2022

Defense finishes top ten in scoring

Top 10 in rush D



Top 10 in turnover differential (+)



DK new deal, ~70-1200-10

Lockett ~70-1000-10

Fant ~ 50-650-6



Walker ~200-1000-7

Penny ~150-750-5



QB1 2/1 TD/INT +\-



Record ~4-7 Top 5 pick — Easley Like Sunday Morning (@TatteredHawk) July 8, 2022

Personally, I think the Seahawks still being in reasonable position for the last wild card spot entering December then they’ve exceeded my expectations (or the NFC is just really awful this year). Success for me would be the team looking a lot like it did in the back-end of 2011, which was a team playing in playoff form but in need of a quarterback upgrade to go over the top.

Your turn to respond, Field Gulls readers!