Pre-Snap Reads 7/13: Get to know more about Seahawks rookie Boye Mafe

Seahawks News

Which veteran QBs could be available in 2023?

Regular Joes: Should the Seahawks go with any of these options over the draft?

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: DeeJay Dallas - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A versatile back who has shined in limited playing time and emerged as a special teams standout during his first two years, Dallas will once again have an uphill climb seeking carries in a crowded, talented Seahawks backfield.

Tuesday Round-Up: Yahoo Labels Four Seahawks As "Underrated" Ahead Of 2022 NFL Season

Tim Weaver of Yahoo ranks Seahawks’ Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Shelby Harris and Uchenna Nwosu as Seahawks most underrated players going into the 2022 NFL season.

4 Things To Know About Seahawks Linebacker Boye Mafe

Four things to know about the Seahawks second-rounder out of Minnesota.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals training camp is on the horizon. Here is a look at the position battles heading into camp.

2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Who has James Conner’s back at running back? - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals got a great deal on James Conner in 2021.

They brought back the bruising, big man, but now have questions about who takes up for him when he needs a break.

2022 NFL Preview: Cardinals come to a crossroads with Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury

On Oct. 24 last year, the Arizona Cardinals looked like they might be the best team in football. They were 7-0 after a win over the Houston Texans.

49ers news: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk finished 1st & 4th in Football Outsiders’ YAC+ stat - Niners Nation

Samuel, as you might imagine, broke a record

Jimmy Garoppolo’s been throwing for 2 to 3 weeks; what comes next for 49ers QB? - The Athletic

As the 49ers restart their effort to trade the quarterback, they ought to emphasize his biggest strength: The guy's been a winner.

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Will Request the 49ers to Release him - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jimmy Garoppolo needs 2022 to build up his value. He cannot let anymore time be wasted away from the field as soon as he passes a physical.

Los Angeles Leverage: Why Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald Extensions Could Hurt Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams are going all in for a repeat, but the harsh reality of the future could come as a result of spending big this offseason.

Rams pre-training camp 53-man roster projection: Who makes the cut? - Turf Show Times

Will Sean McVay see it the same way? How about the fans?

Top-20 Rams: Greg Gaines will test ‘Aaron Donald effect’ like no other - Turf Show Times

Can Les Snead let this defensive lineman leave in free agency too?

Top 3 attributes Bobby Wagner brings to Rams 'NFL Total Access'

NFL Network's Willie McGinest, Bucky Brooks, and Robert Turbin explain the top 3 attributes Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner brings to Rams.

Around The NFL

GM Scott Fitterer - Carolina Panthers to have 'open competition' between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold to be starting QB

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will have an open competition to start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, general manager Scott Fitterer said Tuesday.

Besides QBs Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, who needs to step up for Carolina Panthers to reach playoffs? - Carolina Panthers- ESPN

Here's why WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LB Frankie Luvu and CB CJ Henderson are keys to the Panthers' success in 2022.

Move The Sticks: Rookies & second-year players to buy in the AFC & NFC East

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

State of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders: With Davante Adams aboard, can Derek Carr make MVP push?

With Davante Adams and Josh McDaniels in town, is Derek Carr ready to make an MVP push in Las Vegas? Adam Rank explores the state of the Raiders in 2022.

Tuesday's PFTOT delves into several current NFL issues - ProFootballTalk

PFT Live returns in 13 days. PFTOT continues to take its place.

Bears rookie praises Justin Fields: 'You can tell how much he wants to win'

The Justin Fields praise keeps coming and coming.