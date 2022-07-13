With a flick of the wrist from John Schneider, two hall of fame players departed and Tyler Lockett became the longest-tenured member of the Seattle Seahawks overnight.

In his eighth year with the team, Lockett no longer has Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, or any of the others from when he was first drafted in 2015.

And though the quarterback situation is unclear and decidedly different than his first eight seasons, Lockett has some lofty potential this year.

One target to chase down would be his former mentor and teammate, one Doug Baldwin, as the best Seahawks receiver of the century.

Will anyone ever surpass Steve Largent as the GOAT of Seahawks wide receivers? Or is he forever staying there? pic.twitter.com/zo5UnnqgtM — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) July 12, 2022

If Tyler Lockett gets 500 receiving yards this year he’ll pass Baldwin and become the third most prolific pass catcher in Seattle history, and the best of the 2000’s.

Acknowledging that Lockett’s quarterback has been Russell Wilson his entire career, yet still Lockett’s career low in receiving yards was 555 in 2017, his third season. He’s surpassed 950 yards for four consecutive seasons.

Lockett is signed through the 2025 season. If DK Metcalf ends up staying in Seattle, both receivers have all the chance in the world at chasing down the number two spot in franchise history.