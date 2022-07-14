Pre-Snap Reads 7/14: DK Metcalf and Geno Smith have been building chemistry

#np Thrust by Herbie Hancock

Seahawks News

The top-10 day 3 Seahawks ROOKIES under Pete Carroll

Seaside Joe 1225: We all know who is number one, but what about the other nine spots?

Seahawks 90 Man Roster Rundown: Artie Burns - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Aiming to build off a strong finish to the 2021 season with his new team, Burns should find himself entrenched in a competitive battle for one of two outside cornerback starting roles in Seattle.

Seahawks 2022 Training Camp Preview: Who Takes Torch From Russell Wilson at Quarterback? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle will open camp without a clear starter at quarterback for the first time in a decade, pitting a pair of journeymen veterans against one another for the right to succeed Wilson under center.

Wednesday Round-Up: NFL Execs Rank Seahawks Jamal Adams A Top-10 Safety

A group of 50 NFL execs, coaches and players ranked the Seahawks safety as one of the best in the game.

4 Things To Know About Seahawks Wide Receiver Dareke Young

Four things to know about the seventh-round selection out of Lenoir-Rhyne.

An interview with Will Levis (QB, Kentucky) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Check it out…

Seahawks QB Geno Smith practicing deep throws with WR D.K. Metcalf

The most important connection on the Seahawks this season may be the chemistry between star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and projected starting quarterback Geno Smith.

NFC West News

Cooper Kupp disrespected despite being NFL’s best receiver - Turf Show Times

Historic season wasn’t enough for Super Bowl MVP to finish atop ESPN rankings for best wide receivers in 2022

Cooper Kupp is dominating these stat categories since 2019 - Turf Show Times

Stats that show why Kupp is so dominant, which we already knew

2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Tight end is a strength of the Arizona Cardinals for the first time - Revenge of the Birds

The year was 1989. I was a three year old and have no recollection, but that was the last time the Cardinals had a consistent threat at the tight end position heading into the season.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Running Backs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just around the corner. One of the positions with opportunity is the squad of running backs looking to find a role on the team.

Seven 49ers That Benefit the Most From Trey Lance Starting - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The offense of the 49ers will benefit from Trey Lance starting, but these specific seven on the team will see significant aid from him.

NFL Trade Rumors: The 49ers have given other teams permission to re-negotiate Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract - Niners Nation

Could Jimmy be on the roster by the time the preseason starts?

2022 NFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks

Are the Rams poised to defend their title? Is Trey Lance ready to take the reins in San Francisco? What's next for the Seahawks after the departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the NFC West, with not

Around The NFL

Top fantasy football breakout candidates: Players to watch from all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic

The Athletic's NFL experts identify one fantasy player from each team who could break through and make real noise in 2022.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame - Las Vegas Raiders receiver Cliff Branch's impact went far beyond world-class speed

Branch was known for his blazing speed, but his ability to become a complete receiver is what made him a dominant force in the 1970s and 80s.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 13

The Falcons signed second-round edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

Nasir Adderley on Chargers' defensive additions: 'We know we have a special group around us'

The Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the defense in an effort to slow the dynamic offenses in the AFC West. Adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson has veteran defensive back Nasir Adderley excited.

Bills TE Dawson Knox: 'It's everyone's dream' to play with a guy like Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is ready for another season with high expectations, and that preparedness comes in part by having the dream of playing with a quarterback as talented as Josh Allen.

2022 NFL Preview: Titans had a grand opportunity last season and couldn't finish

The Tennessee Titans were two home wins from a Super Bowl. They were well-rested after a bye. They even got Derrick Henry back from injury for the playoffs.

16 Preseason Storylines: NFC edition, plus Zach Wilson did what?

NFL training camps kick off in just a few days, so Charles Robinson returns from his summer hiatus to preview the storylines he's thinking about as the 2022 preseason draws closer each day.

Cowboys have slipped in NFC East wideout rankings

Wide receivers are one of the key positions to winning in the modern NFL. A simple look at the last few Super Bowl participants will reveal teams loaded with pass catchers.

2022 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

July has arrived and we're officially in the middle of a pivotal summer for fantasy football research. Whether you're weeks into your preparation or looking for a place to start, you've come to the right place. This hub serves as your one-stop shop for all of our writer's team-by-team fantasy previews for the 2022-23 season.

What makes Ryan Jensen one of the NFL’s best centers

NFL free agency is littered with cautionary tales about overpaying veterans in the offseason, but Ryan Jensen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are quite the success story.

Other interesting suggests from the Schefter profile in the Washington Post

Many believe football fans have little interest in reading inside-baseball media stories. Our traffic numbers suggest otherwise.