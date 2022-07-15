Pre-Snap Reads 7/15: Amanda Ruller is a uniquely motivated Seahawks coach

#np Let My Children Hear Music by Charles Mingus

Seahawks News

Why I would rather trade 4 first rounders for Zach Wilson than one for Lamar Jackson

Seaside Joe 1226: I know this one isn't about the Seahawks, but I do think it's important

Seahawks coaching intern uses football smarts to break barriers: ‘I can do this’ - The Athletic

Amanda Ruller is Seattle's temporary assistant RBs coach this summer, and she is motivated to show she belongs in the NFL long-term.

Top 2022 Seahawks Training Camp Storylines: Who Wins The No. 3 Receiver Job?

The Seahawks have one of the NFL’s best receiver duos in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but who wins the No. 3 job this season?

Thursday Round-Up: DK Metcalf Ranked A Top-10 Wide Receiver By NFL Execs

Over 50 NFL execs, coaches and players were asked to rank their top league wideouts, and DK Metcalf came in at No. 10.

How the Seattle Seahawks' offense has changed this offseason - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

The Seahawks' offense enters an uncertain future after their long-time Pro Bowl QB was traded, but where does Seattle stand post-Russell Wilson?

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: Who's most important offensive player? - Seattle Sports

Outside of a quarterback, who do the Seahawks need to have a great season on offense in 2022? Michael Bumpus shares his thoughts.

If the Seahawks really want to 'always compete,' they should pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

And while I do believe the Seahawks are sincere in their belief that Lock has much untapped potential and Smith is fully capable of running the team, I also feel it’s pretty clear Jimmy G is the man they should go after.

Once a Front Office Heavyweight, Are NFL Pundits Undervaluing Seahawks GM John Schneider? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Previously viewed as one of the premier executives in the NFL, several years of underwhelming drafting and free agency hauls coupled with the recent departure of Russell Wilson have tarnished his formerly sterling reputation. But is too much blame being put on him for Seattle's decline?

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: L.J. Collier - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Down to his final opportunity to right the ship in Seattle, Collier will bank on a position change in a 3-4 scheme allowing him to succeed up front and put himself back into the mix for a second contract.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Joins Women's Football Team Ownership Group - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

ICYMI: Veteran Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now taking his talents to the business side of women's football.

Steve Keim’s Roster Approach Must Change - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals roster's biggest issues have not been fixed.

All Signs Point to a Kyler Murray Extension? - Revenge of the Birds

After the contractual drama in the Spring, Murray and the Cardinals seem to be on the same path.

George Kittle is NFL’s best TE and it isn’t close

George Kittle’s eye-popping receiving numbers have seen a little bit of a drop off since his record-breaking 2018 campaign. As the 49ers have gotten their roster together and added more offensive weaponry, the need to lean so heavily on Kittle has diminished. What hasn’t diminished is his importance to what the 49ers do on offense and the way he’s capable of dominating games through the air and on the ground.

49ers News: Five facts to blow your mind - Niners Nation

Five 49ers facts that are guaranteed to blow your mind

Four 49ers That are Primed for a Breakout Season in 2022 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

These four players on the 49ers are set up to have a breakout season in 2022. Who are they?

Why trading for Troy Hill was Rams’ most underrated move of offseason - Turf Show Times

LA acquired Hill from the Browns during 2022 draft

L.A. Rams 2022 training camp: How injuries will impact McVay’s final 53 - Turf Show Times

In OTAs, they were the walking wounded, are they healed?

Red Zone WR Rankings: Where’s Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp Land? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Pro Football Focus released its red zone receiver rankings Wednesday.

Around The NFL

Fantasy football 2022: Ravens hoping to reignite Lamar Jackson with improved line, TEs - The Athletic

The Ravens' roster fortifications point to trying to recapture their offensive recipe from 2019, when Jackson was at his best.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, July 14

The Cowboys announced on Thursday the signing of journeyman linebacker Malik Jefferson.

Move The Sticks: Rookies, second-year players to buy in AFC, NFC North

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2022 NFL preseason: Details, dates, coverage and more

The 2022 NFL preseason is just around the corner. Find out the key details, dates, coverage and more things to know.

2022 NFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints

Who wins the Panthers' QB1 job? How will the Saints and Bucs perform under new head coaches? Bobby Kownack provides a training camp preview for the NFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

State of the 2022 Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson puts postseason in reach again

Denver last reached the playoffs in 2015 -- but returning to the postseason should be the floor with Russell Wilson in town. Adam Rank dives into the state of the 2022 Broncos.

2022 NFL Preview: The Browns signed up for this Deshaun Watson mess

There's a reason the Cleveland Browns were placed in the middle of these rankings. It's impossible to know what to make of them.

CBS Sports says the Falcons have the NFL’s worst roster

Despite having some of the league’s top players at quarterback, receiver, defensive tackle, and occasionally linebacker, the Atlanta Falcons’ roster always seems to have major holes that limit the team’s potential.

When will Tyrann Mathieu officially pick his Saints jersey number?

This isn’t news to the thousands of New Orleans Saints fans who have already preordered his jersey, but Tyrann Mathieu hasn’t made an official decision on which number he’ll be wearing in front of his hometown.

Fantasy Football: Can we trust Christian McCaffrey again, and more NFC South questions

Over the coming weeks, fantasy football analyst Liz Loza will sift through every division and highlight the biggest fantasy issues facing each team within. Next up, the NFC South!