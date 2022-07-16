Pre-Snap Reads 7/16: DK Metcalf to star in movie alongside Owen Wilson

#goms

Seahawks News

Training camp preview: Assessing present value of every remaining Seahawks draft class

Seaside Joe 1227: A year-by-year review of the Seahawks picks that remain on the roster

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Tre Brown - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The 2021 season showed a tantalizing glimpse at Tre Brown’s talent, but a patellar tendon injury ended his season prematurely. Brown will need to show he’s fully recovered to compete for significant playing time in 2022.

Friday Round-Up: DK Metcalf to star in Secret Headquarters with Owen Wilson

Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf set to make his movie debut in Secret Headquarters - a Paramount Plus exclusive film.

5 Things To Know About Seahawks Running Back Ken Walker III

Five things to know about the Seahawks’ second-round selection out of Michigan State.

Seahawks mailbag: Answering your questions on running backs, tackles and more | The Seattle Times

With 12 days before training camp, it's the perfect time for a Seahawks mailbag. You asked. Reporter Bob Condotta answered.

NFC West News

NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Snead and McVay Rank Among League's General Managers? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Year after year Snead and McVay revamp the Rams roster in free agency or at the trade deadline.

Is Van Jefferson the Rams’ best-kept secret for 2022? - Turf Show Times

Third-year receiver expected to be very productive this season behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson

Top-20 Rams of 2022: A’Shawn Robinson can be an elite defensive tackle - Turf Show Times

Given what we saw in at the end of the season, Robinson may just be scratching the surface at 27

Bobby Wagner excited for role with Rams: ‘I’m going to surprise everybody but myself’

Bobby Wagner was among the notable additions that the Los Angeles Rams made this offseason, leading many to believe that the defense of the reigning Super Bowl champions could be even better in 2022. While speaking about the transition process from playing for the Seattle Seahawks to playing for a former division rival, Wagner admitted that he never wanted to leave Seattle, but he’s anxious to produce for the Rams.

PODCAST: Previewing the Cardinals’ 2nd-place games – Eagles, Vikings, Patriots

We have the final of the six opponent preview shows live and ready for your listening pleasure. After five shows that focused on the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents in the NFC West, AFC and NFC South, the final show previews their three second-place games, the opponents who were in second place in their divisions last year like the Cardinals.

Report reveals when Kyler Murray could sign new contract with Cardinals

The contract negotiations between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have caused some drama during the NFL offseason. With training camp looming, however, it appears a deal is closer than ever.

Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim Ranked Second-Worst GM in NFC West - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was ranked among the worst experienced general managers in the NFL.

What Chance do the 49ers Have at Winning the NFC West? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A wild card berth is sufficient, but not the goal of the 2022 49ers. Their sights will be to win the NFC West division.

Gold Diggers: Can the 49ers offense start quicker in 2022? - Niners Nation

The 49ers went three-and-out way too often last year. Can Trey Lance change that?

Weekly Wrap Up: Trey Lance still in question

Will the blind side hold out?

Around The NFL

Russell Wilson, Broncos need efficient run game to excel. Will they have one? - The Athletic

The nine-time Pro Bowl QB has produced his best seasons when complemented by an effective rushing attack.

How Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and LB Brian Asamoah have bonded over shared Ghanaian heritage - Minnesota Vikings- ESPN

The GM drafted the linebacker for his football ability, but there is a unity that transcends sports.

2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division

In the dog days of summer, groupthink deems certain teams contenders and others pretenders. This is foolish, of course, given the unpredictability of every NFL season. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks identifies one potential CHAOS team in each division.

2022 NFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles and Giants

With A.J. Brown in town, can Jalen Hurts put his stamp on the Eagles' QB job? Will a new WR1 rise in Dallas? Can Daniel Jones save his Giants career? Is Carson Wentz ready for a new day in Washington?

Reports: Chiefs, Orlando Brown fail to reach long-term deal - National Football Post

The Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown failed to reach a long-term agreement ahead of Friday’s NFL deadline for franchise-tagged players, multiple outlets reported.

Report: Sean Payton wants 3 things in next coaching job

Sean Payton is taking at least a year off from coaching in the NFL, but it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will return at some point. If and when that happens, there are a few things Payton is expected to prioritize at his next job.

Texans' settlement with 30 Deshaun Watson accusers shouldn't absolve team from NFL

Every time I think of the Deshaun Watson situation, I think of the numbers.

They're astounding. They tell the story.

2022 NFL Preview: Colts still trying to regroup from Andrew Luck's retirement

Imagine a world in which Andrew Luck never retired. You're probably seeing the Indianapolis Colts appear in at least one Super Bowl.

Jameis Winston working out with Saints teammates, Teddy Bridgewater in Miami

This is cool: Jameis Winston was joined by a small crowd of his New Orleans Saints teammates for offseason practice sessions in Miami, including rookie first-round draft pick Chris Olave and veteran players like Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Juwan Johnson, and several tight ends and running backs.