Pre-Snap Reads 7/18: Ugo Amadi hosts inaugural football camp

Seahawks News

If Drew Lock is good - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1229: A surprising contract estimate and a new plan for 2023

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Coby Bryant - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While lacking elite athletic traits, few defenders were more productive than Bryant at the college level and considering his ideal size, ball skills, and football acumen, the former Jim Thorpe Award winner should be viewed as a legitimate contender to start immediately for Seattle.

Seahawks 2022 Training Camp Preview: Will Reinforced Pass Rush Wreak Havoc in New Scheme? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Switching up defensive fronts under a new coaching staff and shaking up personnel this offseason, Seattle hopes to ratchet up significantly more pressure on opposing signal callers to lead the charge for an improved unit.

Seattle Seahawks Safety Ugo Amadi hosts inaugural football camp

The NFL training camp is right around the corner and before players head to their respective cities, some have been giving back to the communities they grew up in. On Sunday, Seattle Seahawks Safety, Ugo Amadi did just that.

NFC West News

Top-20 Rams of 2022: Tyler Higbee brings controversy to the Rams - Turf Show Times

Now one of the most experienced tight ends in the NFL, can Higbee continue to take steps forward?

Why the 49ers Could Have to Wait Until Midseason to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers might have to be patient and wait until midseason if they want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

POLL: Who will win Cardinals’ No. 3 CB job?

The Arizona Cardinals will open training camp in a little more than a week and the position battles will begin. A few spots in the playing rotation are legitimately up for grabs. One is at cornerback.

Around The NFL

New England Patriots take the hit as early '19 NFL draft picks fail to emerge - New England Patriots- ESPN

The Patriots have already moved on from two of their top three picks from the 2019 class -- players who should be affordable parts of their core.

Patriots QB Mac Jones 'made significant strides' this offseason with disciplined diet

Patriots QB Mac Jones explains how a disciplined diet has made him better prepared for his second season in the NFL.

Going Camping: Buffalo Bills - National Football Post

On the losing end of one of the most entertaining playoff games ever, the Buffalo Bills are plotting an alternate ending to the 2022 season.

Gone Camping: Las Vegas Raiders - National Football Post

The Las Vegas Raiders are the first team to report for training camp and kick off preparation for the 2022 regular season.

Jameis Winston goes viral for practice speech

Jameis Winston went viral for a great speech he gave to his New Orleans Saints teammates after an unofficial training camp. See the video.

Preseason Storylines: AFC edition, plus Dan Snyder's yacht tracker

Charles Robinson & Dan Wetzel are back after last week's NFC preview podcast to chat about the sixteen team of the AFC as 2022 training camps are set to kick off this week, but not before chatting about Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, his methodical skirting of a congressional subpoena and the Twitter account tracking his yacht.

4 reasons why Chargers will make a deep run in 2022

After finishing 9-8 and coming up just short of the playoffs in 2021, many believe that the Chargers are equipped to make some noise this upcoming season, with Super Bowl LVII being the ceiling.

AFC West Weekly: Ranking the division’s defensive, special teams position groups

We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals.