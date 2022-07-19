Pre-Snap Reads 7/19: Seahawks set to have NFL’s least expensive running back room in 2023

#nw Chloe

Seahawks News

No team is set to spend less on RB than the Seahawks; Oh no! Is that your narrative dying?

1230: 2023 positional spending for the entire roster will have your imagination running wild

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Alton Robinson - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Failing to capitalize on limited opportunities in 2021 as he did during his rookie season, Robinson will face increased competition for snaps rushing off the edge for the Seahawks with the arrival of Uchenna Nwosu and a pair of rookies.

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Geno Smith - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Thrust into action to replace an injured Russell Wilson, Smith quickly shook off his rust and played solid football in four games for Seattle last season. Back on a one-year deal, can he capitalize on what could be his final chance to secure a starting job in the NFL?

Top 2022 Seahawks Training Camp Storylines: What Does The Running Back Rotation Look Like?

The Seahawks love their talent at running back, but questions remain about what the rotation will look like in 2022.

4 Things To Know About Seahawks Tackle Abraham Lucas

Four things to know about the Seahawks’ third-round selection out of Washington State University.

Bump’s Seahawks Breakdown: The most important player on defense - Seattle Sports

With Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner no longer on the roster, the Seahawks will be looking for new leaders on each side of the ball.

Ken Walker named Seahawks' breakout fantasy football candidate for 2022

The Seahawks made a lot of major changes this offseason. However, if there’s one thing fans should expect to see continue in 2022 it’s the team’s commitment to a run-first offense. With former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson now suiting up for the Broncos, Seattle has a lot less firepower in the passing game than it used to.

NFC West News

Ranking the RBs in the NFC West: Who is at the top?

Not too many years ago, the NFC West had several very good, workhorse running backs with David Johnson, Todd Gurley, Marshawn Lynch and Carlos Hyde.

Is WR Van Jefferson Rams' Best Kept Secret? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Bleacher Report believes Jefferson is the Rams' best-kept secret.

Top-20 Rams of 2022: Bobby Wagner brings more than just experience - Turf Show Times

L.A. is the place that Wagner calls "home" and now he’s trying to show what it takes to get back to the SB

L.A. Rams 2022 preview: The best athletes on the roster - Turf Show Times

Will elite athletic skills translate into bigger team roles?

After eight positions last season, football finally slowing down for Arizona Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Heading into his third NFL season, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons is experiencing the phenomenon that usually comes after a player's first season.

Don’t Have to Cry Us a Hudson River - Revenge of the Birds

Per reliable reports like Ian Rapoport’s below, Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has let the team know he is returning and will be reporting to camp on time. Halleujah!

Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim Some Things Just Don’t Make Sense - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Various opinions and lists of NFL subjects are simply not credible.

Why the 49ers Should Have no Issue Sweeping the Seahawks This Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers have suffered for years from the Seahawks due largely in part to Russell Wilson. With him gone, the shoe is now on the other foot.

49ers news: Has John Lynch done enough to be recognized as a top-5 GM? - Niners Nation

The roster has talent everywhere

Fred Warner: Trey Lance is ready for it

Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the 49ers this season. The question is: How will he play?

Around The NFL

NFL rookies 2022: Drake London, Chris Olave could have biggest immediate impacts - The Athletic

As rookies begin reporting to training camps, here's who our NFL Draft experts will be following closely.

Madden NFL 23 ratings and rankings - The best players for the 2022 season and 99 club at every position

Madden NFL 23 ratings are out, and we have the top 10 at wide receiver and tight end. Plus, who makes the 99 club?

Move The Sticks: Value of safety position, AFC West storylines with James Palmer

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with special guest James Palmer.

2022 AFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Is Josh Allen set to embark on an MVP campaign? Are the Dolphins ready to make a playoff run? How will Mac Jones and Zach Wilson fare in Year 2? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC East, with notable subplots to watch across all four

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 18

Veteran WR Ryan Switzer announced his retirement on Monday after five seasons in the NFL.

Report: Watson, NFLPA plan to sue if suspended for 2022 - National Football Post

Deshaun Watson and the NFL Players Association have already decided to file a federal lawsuit against the NFL if arbitrator Sue L. Robinson decides Watson should be suspended from the league for a full year, Yahoo Sports reported Monday.

Bills, Raiders first to open training camp - National Football Post

Rookies for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders are checking in for training camp on Monday, the opening act for the 2022 season.

2022 NFL Preview: Eagles have an exciting roster but one big question mark

Jalen Hurts has a 2022 salary-cap hit of $1.64 million. Ryan Tannehill's league-leading cap hit of $38.6 million is about 23.5 times what Hurts will cost the Eagles this season. Hurts' cap hit is a fraction of just about any starting quarterback in the NFL.

Ricky Wiliams peels back the curtain on marijuana use during his playing days

The world has changed dramatically in recent years when it comes to attitudes regarding marijuana. When running back Ricky Williams entered the NFL in 1999, viewpoints and laws were very different. But players still used marijuana then, as they do now, to manage pain.

Ex-Patriots CB Asante Samuel has strong take in Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate

It's the debate in New England that will never end and will always be annoying. Which person was more responsible for the Patriots dynasty: quarterback Tom Brady or head coach Bill Belichick?