Ich ben ein footballer: Tickets for Seahawks-Bucs sell out within minutes of going live

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich on November 13th, with both teams participating in the first ever NFL game to be played in Germany. And if anybody doubted how hotly anticipated this inaugural sporting event is, you can be reassured that at least a few people are looking forward to some Bavarian Ball... a few hundred thousand at least.

Hundreds of thousands of German football fans are currently waiting on the ticketmaster website to be allocated a place in the queue, which will then offer a few thousand lucky people the opportunity to buy tickets for the first NFL regular season game in Germany. https://t.co/hpx7sVMNoH — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) July 19, 2022

According to the General Manager of NFL Germany, Alexander Steinforth, this level of excitement is unprecedented for a German sporting event. According to Bugner, who was quoting from the GM’s LinkedIn profile, Steinforth had the following to say:

“But the numbers we saw just now were absolutely crazy: 700,000 fans (!!) queuing digitally in our shop at 9:59 am. All tickets taken within minutes. Never witnessed a similar demand for any other sports event in Germany...”

For those who are curious, this is nearly ten times the capacity of Allianz Stadium, which, according to The Scotsman, is just over 75,000. Obviously, this level of hype isn’t purely based around the Seattle Seahawks. But that isn’t stopping fans (and, more accurately, resellers) from driving resale prices through the proverbial roof shortly after tickets sold out. The current going rate is near $700, and ranges up into the thousands depending on seat location. As of about five minutes ago, this is what the StubHub site is looking like.

Seahawks - Buccaneers resale tickets on stubhub for the Munich matchup... literally just sold out this morning and the cheapest available are pushing $700... Looks like the first NFL game in Germany is pretty hotly anticipated. pic.twitter.com/6nCDQWvojD — Stan "the Soy Boy" Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) July 19, 2022

For fans who aren’t realistically going to be dropping hundreds on individual tickets, it appears that Frankfurt Stadium will be streaming the game live.

"Frankfurt Stadium will be hosting a watch party of the Munich Game on November, 13th. The stadium will turn into a mega sports bar and you can enjoy and watch NFL football with friends and family in real stadium atmosphere.



Details from Frankfurt coming soon!" pic.twitter.com/Ts4QgT0HUA — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) July 19, 2022

The Seahawks-Bucs game is one of five international games set for 2022. Per Grant Gordon of NFL.com: