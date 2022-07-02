Pre-Snap Reads 7/2: How big of an impact will the rookies have for Seahawks in 2022?

Best nicknames for grandparents?

Seahawks News

How will rookies impact the Seahawks 2022 offense?

Seaside Joe 1213: Charles Cross, Ken Walker, and Abe Lucas enter the chat

The Top 2022 Seahawks Breakout Candidate: Defense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The 2022 Seahawks have a more youthful roster which features various breakout candidates. In this two-part miniseries, Matty F. Brown highlights the most likely breakout star on Seattle's offense and defense.

Which Seahawks Face Make-Or-Break Seasons in 2022? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For Seattle to hang around in the rugged NFC West after a tumultuous offseason, unsung heroes will have to surface on both sides of the football with career years. Headlined by Rashaad Penny and Cody Barton, several former high draft picks have the power to help the team surpass expectations.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Charles Cross named to Charles Reuter Offensive All-Rookie Team

Draft Analyst Chad Reuter of NFL.com lists his Offensive All-Rookie Team, with Seahawks 2022 NFL Draft first-round selection Charles Cross earning a spot.

Upon Closer Inspection: Bump & Stacy's focus on Seahawks' RB situation - Seattle Sports

What should Seahawks fans be excited and worried about when it comes to the RB position in 2022? Bump & Stacy break it down.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll No. 8 in CBS Sports 2022 head coach rankings

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has proven he is a winner in the Emerald City, taking his team to the Super Bowl twice during his time in Seattle. But how does Carroll stack up compared to other head coaches around the league?

NFC West News

Rams Training Camp: What is the plan for OL in 2022 and beyond? - Turf Show Times

Can Logan Bruss win the starting job at RG? How will the OL change in 2023?

Sean McVay Reveals Lone Regret From LA Rams Jared Goff Trade - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

McVay in a recent interview admits he could have handled the Goff trade better.

The Likeliest Scenario for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can be put in a variety of different scenarios this season, but one is the likeliest of them all to play out.

49ers offseason roster: LB corps is NFL’s best and it may not be close

The 49ers’ pass rush gets a ton of the credit for the team’s defensive success, but the real key lies in the way their group of linebackers controls the second level. There may not be a better LB corps in the league going into 2022.

Justin Pugh: Hopefully, Kyler Murray has a new deal done before training camp - ProFootballTalk

Throughout the offseason, the Cardinals’ brass has maintained that an extension for Kyler Murray should come during the summer. In late May, General Manager Steve Keim even said, “I feel like we’ll be able to get something done.”

National Perception of Cardinals’ Roster - Revenge of the Birds

We have discussed the Cardinals’ approach to this off-season sufficiently enough. Some like the approach. Some are ambivalent. Some don’t like it.

PODCAST: 2022 Cardinals opponent preview – Chiefs, Raiders

We have the second of six 2022 opponent previews for your listening pleasure.

Around The NFL

Brian Flores seeks court order compelling NFL to provide information on the issue of arbitration

The NFL wants to have its cake and hide it.

Cowboys’ 10 best decisions of the past decade: Drafting Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, more - The Athletic

The Cowboys have found great success in the draft with Prescott, Zack Martin and others, and hiring Dan Quinn was a big move, too.

Packers WR preview: Who fills Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling void? - The Athletic

The Packers don't have a true WR1, but Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins have been around the block and are eager to fill it.

Ranking the top ten fantasy football quarterbacks of 2022 - Niners Nation

Michelle Magdziuk ranks the top ten fantasy running backs for 2022

Better, worse or the same? Looking at the Las Vegas Raiders' offense - Las Vegas Raiders- ESPN

Adding Davante Adams to an offense already stocked with talent has raised expectations for the Raiders in 2022.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

The Philadelphia Eagles on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens﻿, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chris Oladokun, Steelers' other QB draft pick, striving to prove 'I do belong here'

While first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett is competing for a Steelers starting job, seventh-round QB ﻿Chris Oladokun﻿ is very much competing for a roster spot.

Reports: Hearing for Browns QB Deshaun Watson concludes - National Football Post

The disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson concluded Thursday, multiple media outlets reported. Sue L. Robinson, the hea

Marquette King suggests discrimination has ended his NFL punting career

Former Raiders punter Marquette King says his NFL career has ended, and he believes discrimination has something to do with it.