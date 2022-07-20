Pre-Snap Reads 7/20: How well will Cody Barton play this year?

Seahawks News

Signs that Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf will sign Seahawks contracts soon

Seaside Joe 1231: Big news (HAPPY NEWS) should be happening soon

Seahawks 2022 Training Camp Preview: Can Cody Barton Help Fill Bobby Wagner's Big Shoes? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After waiting for his turn behind Wagner during his first three NFL seasons as a special teams stalwart, Seattle will be counting on Barton to prove he has what it takes to be an every down linebacker in the league as he approaches free agency next March.

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Shelby Harris - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After whiffing on signing him in 2016, the Seahawks rectified that by bringing Harris over as part of the Russell Wilson trade to man one of the defensive end positions in the new 3-4 defense.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Walter Jones On Flightless Bird Podcast Presented By Armchair Expert

Seahawks Hall of Fame legend Walter Jones joined the Flightless Bird podcast to give a look inside the locker room and under the helmet for a player.

Top 2022 Seahawks Training Camp Storylines: How Will The Shift In Defensive Scheme Help The Pass Rush?

Improving the pass rush was an offseason goal for the Seahawks, and the hope is that both some changes in personnel and to the scheme will lead to more pressure on opposing QBs.

Will Seahawks trade for Garoppolo? That and more from 49ers insider - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks seem like a good spot for Jimmy Garoppolo. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco shared his thoughts on the QB landing in Seattle.

Ranking Seahawks roster before training camp: Nos. 80-71

Why he’s ranked here: What the Seahawks have liked about Hewitt is his pass-rush potential inside — he had 5.5 sacks his last year at Virginia Tech — and they’ll look to see if he can show more of that this camp. Running back Darwin Thompson Potential role in 2022: The uncertainty over Chris Carson leaves Seattle’s overall depth at running back somewhat unclear, and Thompson — who has played in 26 NFL games with the Chiefs — will try to stake a claim for one of the final spots.

NFC West News

NFLPA refutes initial report of DeAndre Hopkins’ 6-game suspension

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, announced at the beginning of May. An initial report from NFL.com had information that the NFLPA now is refuting.

2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Offensive line seems set for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

We had to wait a week, but we are back with some more roster previews for the Arizona Cardinals.

What does the Rams’ salary cap and roster build look like in 2023? - Turf Show Times

Les Snead can’t ignore 2023 and 2024 when it comes to L.A. repeating in 2022

Rams 2022 training camp preview - Turf Show Times

The Turf Show Times podcast previews each position headed into camp

Los Angeles Rams Special Teams Coach DeCamillis 'As Well Respected As There Is' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Joe DeCamillis proved to be a tremendous addition to the Rams coaching staff.

Four 49ers That are Facing a Make or Break Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

This is a last chance for these players to raise their stock this year for a new deal that’ll be sweet or to retain trust from the 49ers.

49ers news: The art of play sequencing highlights the brilliance of Kyle Shanahan - Niners Nation

Going through a string of plays to show of Shanahan’s genius

49ers WR Deebo Samuel responds to Madden rating; ‘I don’t ever trip about Madden ratings’ - Niners Nation

49ers WR Deebo Samuel responds to Madden rating

2022 NFL Preview: 49ers came close to a Super Bowl; can Trey Lance get them there?

Maybe the San Francisco 49ers should have built around Jimmy Garoppolo for at least another year. Perhaps they'd have won a Super Bowl.

Around the NFL

A year later, NFL free agent Carl Nassib says he agonized over decision to come out publicly

Although Carl Nassib said he agonized over his decision to come out publicly, he ultimately did it "for the kids," and to show that sexual orientation "really doesn't matter."

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, July 19

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder signed his rookie contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

Sean Payton admits he thinks he'll return to NFL sideline at some point

Sean Payton said in an interview with USA Today Sports that he'd be interested in a possible return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, though the details of any deal would depend on circumstances and team.

Move The Sticks: Bruce Feldman on USC, UCLA leaving the Pac-12 & the college football landscape

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by college football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman throughout the show.

2022 AFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

Do the defending AFC champion Bengals have a major issue on their hands? What's on the quarterbacking horizon in Cleveland and Pittsburgh? Are the Ravens poised for a bounceback season? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the AFC North