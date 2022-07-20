Lumen Field ‘fanovation’ plans include new video boards, concession upgrades

This year marks the 20th anniversary of what was originally known as Seahawks Stadium before becoming Qwest Field, then CenturyLink Field, and now Lumen Field. As was teased last week, a special announcement was coming regarding the future of the home of the Seattle Seahawks and Sounders FC, and now we know what it’s all about!

Over the next three years, there will be stadium upgrades made throughout the venue intended to improve the gameday experience for fans. Here are a couple of the “fanovations” (as termed by Seahawks president Chuck Arnold) that will be in place prior to the start of this year’s Seahawks season.

Cityside Bars Offer Premium Field View A new 6,300 square foot premium food & beverage area named Cityside Bars will be added in the north end of the stadium. Open to all fans on gameday, this project transforms the currently unused space underneath the stadium’s iconic Hawks Nest into a covered open-air fan gathering area with premium lower-level views of the playing field. The space will feature two nearly 40-foot-wide bars – Hendrick’s Gin Cityside Bar and Tequila Herradura Cityside Bar – along with 83 feet of drink rails facing the field, an oversized outdoor gas fireplace, and Pacific Northwest-themed finishes. The new amenities at Cityside Bars are scheduled to be complete for the 2022 Seahawks season. New North Video Boards Installation of two new north-end video boards will significantly enhance the fan experience. The Mitsubishi Pixel Pitch Diamond Vision displays (39.90’h x 70.34’w) will more than double the size of the previous video boards. Fans can expect to see the full 16x9 game presentation highlighted by enhanced graphics and 4K pan and zoom for highlights and replay reviews. The new video boards are scheduled to be completed for the start of the 2022 Seahawks season. Upper Concourse Concession Upgrades Concession enhancements are on the way for the Upper Concourse. An area titled District Market will be added in the south end of the upper level behind the Toyota Fan Deck and offer a more modern, open food and beverage experience with the opportunity for checkout-free transaction technologies. The space will also feature food from the stadium’s community neighbors in Seattle’s International District.

A little further out there will be a pregame “Tunnel Club” hospitality area adjacent to the home locker room, and there will be several renovations made to the Verizon Lounge.

All of these upgrades are scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Lumen Field was chosen as one of the host stadiums.

This news may not impact many of you who’ve never been to Lumen Field or even stepped foot in the city of Seattle, but there are plenty who have attended Seahawks (or Sounders) home games in-person or plan to do so in the near future, so hopefully come opening night against the Denver Broncos these changes will indeed improve fan experience.