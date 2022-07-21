Pre-Snap Reads 7/21: Tyler Lockett ranked top 10 slot receiver

Where are you most often sitting while reading Field Gulls?

Seahawks News

5 Training Camp Predictions - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1232: What coaches will say about Drew Lock, Kenneth Walker, and LJ Collier in the next six weeks

Seahawks 2022 Training Camp Preview: Can Loaded Safety Group Stay Healthy, Play to Potential? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For two years, Seattle has hoped to deploy a dynamic three-safety defense, but injuries have prevented that from happening. A new defensive coaching staff anchored by Clint Hurtt will be keeping fingers crossed that the third time is the charm in 2022.

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Colby Parkinson - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Looking to avoid foot injuries that have plagued him in his first two seasons with the Seahawks, Parkinson remains an X-factor worth watching closely in Shane Waldron's offense due to his size and soft hands.

Wednesday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett Ranks As One Of The NFL’s Best Slot Receivers

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar lists the Seahawks wideout at No. 10 out of his Top-11 slot receivers in the league.

Curtis Allen’s questions for Seattle’s offense « Seahawks Draft Blog

What does the offense look like without Russell Wilson?

Is DK Metcalf's contract Seahawks' biggest question over QB battle? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have uncertainty at quarterback, but it's the question mark about DK Metcalf's future that may be the biggest concern.

NFC West News

'He's A Special Player': Los Angeles Rams' WR Cooper Kupp on Second Year WR Tutu Atwell - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Kupp has high hopes for Atwell's second season with the Rams.

Top-20 Rams of 2022: The good news and the bad news about Leonard Floyd - Turf Show Times

Floyd is by no means a perfect edge rusher, but he’s by far the best thing L.A. has to an edge rusher

F#@* them picks: Les Snead and the LA Rams early draft pick history - Turf Show Times

Before 2016, his picks followed NFL norms

Red Rain Podcast: Nobody Coddles a Diva Like Bidwill and Keim - Revenge of the Birds

If the Arizona Cardinals are ever going to consistently contend for the Lombardi Trophy, the way in which Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim coddle divas, some of whom they tend to hold hostage, has to change.

Five Arizona Cardinals Players Face Tough Battle to Make Roster - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There are five Arizona Cardinals fringe-roster players to watch as we get closer to training camp.

The 49ers Reportedly Have Given Jimmy Garoppolo Permission to Seek Trade - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers have given Jimmy Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade for their client.

49ers Training Camp: 3 players who could sneak onto the final 53 on offense - Niners Nation

It’ll be tough, but these three players have a chance

49ers give Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade - Niners Nation

A lot has changed...in a day

No Deebo Samuel deal imminent; status unclear for 49ers training camp

There is nothing imminent in regard to WR Deebo Samuel and the Niners agreeing to an extension and it is unclear if he will report to training camp on Tuesday when veterans are scheduled to report, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Around The NFL

Who will be your NFL team’s MVP in 2022? The Athletic’s writers make 32 picks - The Athletic

Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and other not so obvious picks for who needs to carry each team this fall.

Las Vegas Raiders training camp preview - Las Vegas Raiders- ESPN

Carr has his old college teammate back, which could be the key to getting the Raiders to the next level and elusive back-to-back playoff appearances.

Jacksonville Jaguars training camp preview: Can Trevor Lawrence make jump in Year 2? - Jacksonville Jaguars- ESPN

Can coach Doug Pederson right the Jags' ship after the mess that Urban Meyer left in his 11-month tenure?

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 20

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed second-round wide receiver Christian Watson to his rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday.

State of the 2022 Miami Dolphins: Pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to prove he's QB of the future

With better weapons on the field and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel on the sideline, will Tua Tagovailoa prove he is Miami's quarterback of the future? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Dolphins heading into the 2022 NFL season.

2022 AFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders

With 2022 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 25, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Below, Kevin Patra has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC West.

Going Camping: Chicago Bears - National Football Post

No longer a traveling band for training camp, the Chicago Bears kick off their summer practice sessions in the familiar comforts of Halas Hall with a bunch of unfamiliar faces.

Randall Cunningham resigns as Raiders’ team chaplain

Former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham has resigned as the Raiders’ team chaplain after two seasons.

NFL analyst hammers Steelers offensive line moves

Ross Tucker played in the NFL for seven seasons and played in 42 games and 28 starts. Having said that, Tucker’s resume doesn’t give the full picture of his knowledge of the position. When Tucker talks about offensive line talent, he’s usually spot on.