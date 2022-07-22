Pre-Snap Reads 7/22: Seahawks roster breakdowns and big NFC West news

58 days until the season opener against The ‘Cos

Seaside Joe 1233: If you shouldn't draft a RB in the second round, you should really hate picking a CB in the top-10

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Chris Carson - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming off cervical fusion surgery, there’s a very real possibility that Carson has played his last down of football in the NFL. If he does get cleared to play, however, he will step right back into a prominent role in the Seahawks rushing attack.

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Justin Coleman - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Hoping to replicate his stellar play as a two-year starter for Seattle back in 2017 and 2018, Coleman will face legitimate competition in the slot from returning veterans Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi in training camp.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Marcus Trufant Is Helping Youth In Need In Tacoma

The former Seahawks cornerback helped upgrade the Beacon Center in Tacoma, providing resources and housing for youth in need.

Top 2022 Seahawks Training Camp Storylines: Who Starts At Cornerback?

Heading into camp, few positions are more open when it comes to starting jobs than cornerback.

How the Seattle Seahawks' defense has changed this offseason - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

Uchenna Nwosu is the big addition on a Seahawks defense that lost a franchise icon but still has its share of intriguing talent.

Huard: The 6 most important Seahawks players for 2022 season - Seattle Sports

During the latest Brock & Salk Podcast, Brock Huard shared who the six most important Seahawks players are for the upcoming season.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: Veteran free agents Seattle could add - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks can still add to the trenches, and Michael Bumpus thinks DE Carlos Dunlap and OT Riley Reiff would be good signings for Seattle.

Five battles to watch in Seahawks training camp, headlined by...well, you know

The News Tribune asked Carroll last month if and when Smith and Lock will alternate time with the first offense in camp. "You'll see," Carroll said. "I'm not telling you that."

Ranking the Seahawks roster before training camp: Nos. 60-51

Why he’s ranked here: It’s hard to project how Burr-Kirven may fit in this year until knowing if/when he’ll be healthy. He might be a candidate for the Physically Unable to Perform list to start. But once healthy, he’ll compete for a backup linebacker spot and on special teams as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Los Angeles Rams High in ESPN's Future Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams have a bright future ahead of them according to experts.

Top-20 Rams of 2022: Running backs continue to matter to the fans - Turf Show Times

As we nearly get to the top-five of the list, fan support for Cam Akers is growing

Why the Arizona Cardinals had to give Kyler Murray whatever he wanted - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

One of the biggest liabilities in the NFL is looking behind door No. 2, especially when it comes to quarterbacks.

Arizona Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray agree to $230.5 multi-year extension through 2028 season - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona and their star QB resolve a tenuous offseason with a deal to make him one of the league’s highest paid players

Ransom Paid In Full - Revenge of the Birds

At 12:36 p.m. this afternoon, a dark Mercedes Benz with Texas license plate BHARDT, was seen pulling up to a sidewalk in Winslow, Arizona.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals Agree to 5-Year Extension - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed to a contract extension ahead of training camp.

49ers and Deebo Samuel Reportedly Have “Nothing Imminent” on a Contract Extension - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

No contract extension appears to be on the horizons for Deebo Samuel from the 49ers with training camp nearing.

Jimmy Garoppolo has permission to seek a trade. Analyzing four possible destinations - The Athletic

Jimmy Garoppolo is on the market. The Athletic's NFL writers play GM in potential trade deals.

49ers news: Will Jimmy Garoppolo request his release from the 49ers? - Niners Nation

Will Jimmy Garoppolo request his release from the 49ers?

49ers news: An Interview with trainer MJ Hamid, who works with Fred Warner and Javon Kinlaw - Niners Nation

Recently, many players have turned to boxing gyms in the offseason to find a new physical edge. One of the busiest coaches in the business is MJ Humid. Allow him to explain in his own words what it is he does and how it makes a huge difference for his clients.

Deebo Samuel wants 1 big change from 49ers

Deebo Samuel wants the San Francisco 49ers to stop using him as a running back and calling so many rushes for him up the middle

Joe Burrow, Bengals can glean long-term lessons from Andrew Luck podcast - The Athletic

There are uncanny parallels between the generational QBs, but Cincinnati has a chance to avoid some of the pitfalls in Indy.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame - How each inductee forged a path to Canton

An in-depth look at each member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

Is the Packers' offense better, worse or the same? Answer hinges on replacing Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari's return - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

Losing an All-Pro like Adams would hurt any offense, but the Packers still have Aaron Rodgers and reasons for optimism.

Move The Sticks: Reaction to Kyler Murray's contract extension & Manning Passing Academy takeaways

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks

2022 AFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

Is Davis Mills the answer for the Texans? Can Matt Ryan lead the Colts back to the playoffs? Will Trevor Lawrence break out in Year 2? What's the biggest question mark for the Titans?

State of the 2022 Buffalo Bills: Can Josh Allen and Co. push through to Super Bowl?

Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have lifted Buffalo to the upper echelon of the NFL. Now, it's Super Bowl or bust. Adam Rank explores the state of the 2022 Bills.

NFL: Deshaun Watson, Browns finalize trade

The Texans will acquire three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Browns.