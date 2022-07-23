Pre-Snap Reads 7/23: Rashaad Penny rated top 10 running back for 2022

Seahawks News

For every Drew Lock TD throw this season, I will run 5 miles

Seaside Joe 1234: The Laps 4 Lock pledge

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Damien Lewis - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A position switch to left guard and a litany of injuries resulted in a step-back season for Lewis after a fantastic rookie season. The Seahawks hope he will be more comfortable this year and revert back to his excellent play from 2020.

Seahawks' New 'CLEO' Coverage, Part 2: Successful 2021 Application - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

During the 2021 season, the Seahawks ran a new pass coverage called "CLEO." In a four-part miniseries, Matty F. Brown explores the coverage's history, makeup, and success. Part 2 looks at the successful coverage application in 2021 to triumph over the old Cover 3 beaters.

Friday Round-Up: Rashaad Penny Makes Touchdown Wire's Top-11 NFL Running Backs List

The Seahawks running back ranked No. 10 on Touchdown Wire’s Top-11 running backs for 2022 list.

5 Things To Know About Seahawks Cornerback Tariq Woolen

Five things to know about the Seahawks’ fifth-round pick from UTSA.

Quandre Diggs and Richard Sherman commiserate on conditioning tests

Richard Sherman and Quandre Diggs missed playing together on the back end of the Seahawks’ defense by a few years. They have still managed to find some common ground, though.

Why isn’t DK Metcalf’s new deal done yet? It fits Seahawks’ precedents from training camps

Pete Carroll and John Schneider have said they intend to keep DK Metcalf happy and on the Seahawks for as long as they can see.

NFC West News

Former Los Angeles Rams LT Andrew Whitworth Reveals Sean McVay's Unusual Film Routine - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Whitworth recently spoke about how McVay watched film of himself speaking to the team.

Los Angeles Rams BREAKING: Jalen Ramsey Moves to PUP, 1 of 4 Not Ready for Camp - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Players can come off the PUP list at any point.

Top-20 Rams: To replace a great, Joseph Noteboom needs to be great - Turf Show Times

He’s the best option at one of the most important positions and Matthew Stafford could be in trouble without him

49ers news: 5 positional battles to watch during training camp - Niners Nation

The 49ers have a handful battles they need to sort out during the next month

Will it be an Issue if the 49ers Retain Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 Season? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

If trading Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t work out, the 49ers could very well retain Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season as Trey Lance’s backup.

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray on His New Contract: 'This is just the start' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks Kyler Murray is now one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Murray spoke to the media after signing his new contract.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Contract Extension Details Surface - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed a five-year extension which includes $103.3 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Kyler Murray’s next step is to lead Cardinals to postseason success - The Athletic

Murray enters his fourth training camp among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. This comes with responsibilities.

The Package Deal - Revenge of the Birds

One of the most interesting questions that has come up with regard to sports agent Erik Burkhardt’s role in managing to get two of his top clients, Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray lucrative 5+ year contract extensions, is whether Burkhardt did a brilliant job —- or not.

Cardinals TE Maxx Williams placed on PUP list - National Football Post

The Arizona Cardinals placed tight end Maxx Williams on the physically unable to perform list Friday.

Around The NFL

Cincinnati Bengals to switch out orange for white in alternate helmet look

For the first time in franchise history, the Bengals' helmets will feature white as the primary color instead of the team's traditional orange.

What we know about the Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett offense of the Denver Broncos - Denver Broncos- ESPN

Hackett hasn't been a primary playcaller since 2018, but he helped Aaron Rodgers to consecutive MVPs and has begun developing the offense with Wilson.

Is the Green Bay Packers' defense better, worse or the same? First-round picks will decide - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

Stats may not reflect the improvement in Green Bay's defense last season, but the unit appeared better and that momentum could continue this season.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 22

The Browns announced they've placed third-round pick WR David Bell on the active/PUP list, but also assigned fourth-round pick DT Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal.

The 'Patriot Way' won’t follow Josh McDaniels to the Raiders. He's learned to make his own

It wasn’t the sharpest or most poignant metaphor to offer Josh McDaniels about the lessons he has learned over the years, but it struck a chord with him anyway.