Pre-Snap Reads 7/24: Geno Smith doesn’t like his Madden rating

Jordyn Brooks and C.J. Mosley - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1235: Will Brooks earn the recognition that Seahawks fans hope he will deserve?

Ranking Seahawks 90-Man Roster Into Tiers Before 2022 Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Which players are locks to be on Seattle's 53-man roster in September? Which ones are squarely on the bubble? And which ones are long-shots? A close look at all 89 players before training camp opens on July 27.

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Abraham Lucas - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Continuing his career at the next level staying in state, Lucas' development as a run blocker in a pro-style offense will determine how quickly he finds his way into Seattle's starting lineup at right tackle.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith bemoans his insultingly low Madden rating

The player ratings for this year’s version of Madden are out, and some folks are not too happy about it. Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs went on a brief Twitter rant earlier this week about only getting an 84 overall rating despite playing his position as well as anyone over the last two and a half years. Tight end Noah Fant also seemed peeved at getting an 82 overall.

Ranking the Seahawks roster before training camp: Nos. 40-31

Defensive end L.J. Collier Potential role in 2022: In the rotation at defensive end in the base defense and tackle in the nickel. Why he’s ranked here: The Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2019, Collier has one shot left to validate that selection. There’s a feeling around the team that Collier’s skills could be a better fit in the 3-4 scheme they plan to use more of in 2022.

Contract Conversations? Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay Discusses Future Extension Talks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay isn't worried about his contract negotiations entering the 2022 season.

Rams sign 4th QB who will compete to backup Matthew Stafford - Turf Show Times

LA reunites with Perez, who they originally signed as an UDFA in 2018

“Trey Lance is our quarterback,” 49ers official tells ESPN reporter - Niners Nation

"What else do I need to say?"

Why Mechanics are a Bigger Issue for Jimmy Garoppolo Garoppolo than Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why throwing mechanics actually are bigger issue for Jimmy Garoppolo than for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Apt Kudos to Kyler from Louis Riddick - Revenge of the Birds

Let it be known that ESPN’s Louis Riddick is a huge fan of Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray.

How Seahawks' NFC West foe Arizona looks heading into 2022

I think you’re going to see Zach Ertz have a great season this year. Obviously he came in midway last year, but I think he’s going to be a major part of the passing game. And then Rondale Moore, it’s going to be interesting to see how he’s used but I do think he’ll be used a lot… I think we’re going to see Moore be used in more jet sweeps and stuff behind the line of scrimmage.

How the Lions and QB Jared Goff can build on last year’s late-season growth - The Athletic

After midseason play-calling change and some concept adjustments, Goff found his stride down the stretch in 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates III and Kansas City Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. face uncertain futures - Cincinnati Bengals- ESPN

Two key players on Super Bowl hopefuls weren't able to secure extensions, so they're immediate futures are murky as training camps begin.

What issues are the Cowboys facing as camp approaches? - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

As the Cowboys prepare for camp in Oxnard, they're dealing with what's next for Dalton Schultz, what else the roster needs and Michael Gallup's rehab.

Can the Tennessee Titans bounce back while relying on players with injury concerns? - Tennessee Titans- ESPN

Derrick Henry's return from injury highlights the hurdles the Titans will face heading into the season.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, July 23

Rams LB Travin Howard is scheduled to have surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Titans, QB Malik Willis agree to terms on rookie contract

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year rookie contract with quarterback Malik Willis, the team announced Saturday.

Video: Tyreek Hill throws down impressive dunk in Venice Basketball League

In addition to running like a cheetah, Tyreek Hill can also jump like one.

2022 NFL Preview: Bengals try to bounce back after heartbreaking Super Bowl loss

The Cincinnati Bengals were so close.

Lamar Jackson bet on himself, now Baltimore Ravens must pony up for hefty new deal | Opinion

What a remarkable coincidence. On the day that Kyler Murray finally settled his protracted contract negotiations and agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension that locks him up as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback through the 2028 season, Lamar Jackson reported to the Baltimore Ravens training camp on Thursday – five days early.