At least a pair of roster moves coming for Seahawks

It’s not quite yet time for actual football yet, but as the Seattle Seahawks get set to report for training camp on Tuesday, it’s just about time for the flurry of news that comes when players report. From which players land on the physically unable to perform list, to who might not show up to camp, to the players might be added to fill out the roster and the official announcements regarding the signings of the final three draft picks, the coming days will be filled to the brim with roster news for the Hawks.

The big question mark for Seattle in the eyes of many is, of course, how things play out with running back Chris Carson. Carson is the only Seahawks running back other than Marshawn Lynch to run for over a thousand yards during the twelve years since Pete Carroll and John Schneider arrived. However, due to the neck injury that landed him on injured reserve after playing in just four games in 2021, and which led to neck surgery last fall, it is entirely possible his career is finished.

That means that while it wouldn’t be fun to see, it would not be a surprise at all if the team were to release Carson with a failed physical designation late Tuesday or Wednesday. Such a move would, of course, free up a roster spot, which would be in addition to the two spots on the roster which have been open since the June releases of Alex Tchangam and Pier-Olivier Lestage.

Exactly how the team opts to fill those open roster spots could depend in large part on how camp entry physicals go for the not insignificant number of Seahawks whose 2021 campaign ended in surgery. The list of players worthy of note who fit that description include:

Quandre Diggs

Jamal Adams

Marquise Blair

Tre Brown

Ben Burr-Kirven

In addition, there will be plenty of eyes on members of the team like Gabe Jackson and DK Metcalf who had offseason surgery, and then did not participate in at least a portion of the offseason program.

It would not come as a surprise for the Hawks to add a pass rusher, whether that be a veteran who remains unsigned like Carlos Dunlap, or a flyer on a slightly younger player like Chris Odom, who lit up the USFL this spring and summer.

The USFL Defensive Player of the Year @Chrisodom98, who had 12.5 sacks last season, is working out for the AFC Champion #Bengals tomorrow, according to a source.



Odom is set to work out for 2 more teams later this week, one from AFC another from NFC.pic.twitter.com/gObeVd9acg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2022

That said, the team has the flexibility to add players who could come in and compete at any of a number of positions, so now it’s just a matter of deciding who could provide the most upside for in 2021. Once they determine whether it’s two or three players they need to add.