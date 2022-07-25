Pre-Snap Reads 7/25: Training camp previews and more

Happy Monday!

Seahawks News

McCaw!!!: The Campaign to Get the Seahawks to Draft Grayson McCall

Seaside Joe 1236: Time to answer the questions about whether or not McCall's inferior competition is reason to worry

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Austin Blythe - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Offering starting experience at center and guard, Blythe hopes to put a challenging 2021 season behind him and prove himself once again manning the pivot position for a new-look Seahawks offensive line.

PHOTOS: Tyler Lockett Throws First Pitch At Mariners Game

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Seattle Mariners took on the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 24, 2022.

Some thoughts before training camp starts « Seahawks Draft Blog

Into the darkness…

Seattle Seahawks training camp preview - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The Seattle Seahawks report to 2022 training camp on Tuesday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:

Ranking Seahawks roster ahead of training camp: Nos. 30-21

Cornerback Coby Bryant Potential role in 2022: Competing for a starting outside cornerback spot. Why he’s ranked here: Bryant, a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati, worked on the left side during the offseason program in workouts open to the media, but could get tried on the other side, as well, as Seattle’s cornerback positions are pretty wide open and the ultimate goal is to just get the best two on the field.

NFC West News

'Big Deal' for Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals to Agree to Terms Before Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said getting his contract extension signed before training camp was important to him.

How 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Can Improve as a Play Caller - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan can improve as a play caller.

Coach Sean McVay: Los Angeles Rams Embracing Super Target on Back - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

For the first time since 2000, the Rams are playing the season as the defending Super Bowl champions.

Top-20 Rams of 2022: No CB is nearly as good as Jalen Ramsey since 2016 - Turf Show Times

The Rams have a special player in their secondary, but also a few other elites to compete for the top-3

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford knocks 'rust off', throws in first day of camp

Matthew Stafford, who has been recovering from an injection in his right elbow and didn't throw during OTAs or minicamp, threw during the first day of Rams' training camp.

Around The NFL

Who will win AFC West? Projecting various paths for the QB-driven division - The Athletic

In the loaded AFC West, the difference between finishing first or last could be a single position of concern on either side of the ball.

New England Patriots could look to rookie Pierre Strong Jr. to spell injured James White - New England Patriots- ESPN

With White starting camp on the PUP list, the Patriots are looking at other options at third-down back and Strong could be a 'perfect fit.'

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, July 24

Bills CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ is among several Bills players on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, coach Sean McDermott announced Sunday.

Texans WR John Metchie III announces leukemia diagnosis - National Football Post

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

2022 NFL Preview: Patriots had a good season with a rough end, then a weird offseason

We're about to find out how important an offensive coordinator was to the New England Patriots.

Davante Adams says ‘no dummy routes’ in Josh McDaniels offense ‘everybody’s a threat’

You’ve heard the term ‘keep your head on a swivel’? Usually that refers to players on the field watching out for getting their head taken off by a defender. For Raiders wide receivers in Josh McDaniels’s offense, it means a bit more.

Watch: Joe Burrow rolls up to practice with rookies

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling into town at Paul Brown Stadium as training camp gets ready to gear up.