Report: Seahawks want to get DK Metcalf paid

In what is certain to be a week that is absolutely jam packed with news for the Seattle Seahawks, Monday has started off on the right foot for Hawks fans. Specifically, following an offseason of will they or won’t they when it comes to extending stud wide receiver DK Metcalf, with some trade speculation sprinkled in, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on the situation Monday on Good Morning Football.

From @GMFB: With the start of Training Camp upon us, a look at some of the big-time players who could get paid… pic.twitter.com/ZuC3FavU5W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

The big takeaways from here are twofold. First, the fact that the two sides are negotiating is certainly a good thing following reports during the summer that the Hawks had placed negotiations on pause after Metcalf skipped mandatory minicamp. Second, and perhaps more importantly, when it comes to the discussion on whether to give out a mega contract or whether the team could potentially be better served by dealing him for a haul of picks. The statement, “Clearly, clearly, Seattle rebuffed all offers to potentially trade him,” would certainly seem an indication that the preference is to give Metcalf a big contract, rather than deal a wide receiver whose production through his first three seasons in the NFL has him in elite company.

Now it’s just a matter of working out the details in a way that works for both sides.