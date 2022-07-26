Report: Seahawks agree to terms with second round Edge rusher Boye Mafe

The Seattle Seahawks are one step closer to having their entire 2022 draft class signed. On Tuesday morning it was reported that Boye Mafe agreed to terms with the team. The former standout performer for the Minnesota Golden Gophers ripped, clubbed, and swam his way into being the 40th overall pick in April, and will be looking to make an impact on a team that has fielded an uneven pass rush in recent seasons.

While Mafe remained one of the nine unsigned 2nd round picks earlier in the week, he ultimately reached an agreement with the organization. This should come as no surprise, as John Gilbert pointed out earlier in July, signing 2nd rounders became a bit trickier thanks to the roster management of the Houston Texans. Regardless, it is certainly affirming to see that the player and the team were able to reach an agreement.

For a deeper dive into what to expect out of Mafe in the coming season, head on over to Devin Csigi’s excellent piece comparing Boye and fellow draftee Tyreke Smith. Devin points out that the former Golden Gopher actually has a legit ceiling, even if he ends up being the third rusher on the team. Per Csigi: