Pre-Snap Reads 7/26: How good can the Seahawks’ defensive line be this year?

Seahawks News

15 players starting out Seahawks training camp in a better position than they were in last year

Seaside Joe 1237: From Geno Smith to Jamal Adams and Dee Eskridge, it's not too late to get the roles or status that was once expected of them

Seahawks 2022 Training Camp Preview: Will Newcomers Take Interior Defensive Line to Next Level? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Unlike many other position groups on the roster, Seattle didn't suffer any significant losses along the defensive line this offseason. Instead, the front office upgraded one of the team's strongest positions by adding experience and versatility in the form of Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Training Camp Primer

Everything you need to know to be ready for Seahawks training camp before it kicks off on Wednesday.

Monday Round-Up : XFL Football Finds A Familiar Home In Seattle

The XFL announced Lumen Field will be home to one of the league’s eight teams starting in 2023.

Seahawks training camp: Scoping the offense, DK Metcalf’s contract and more - The Athletic

The Seahawks' scheme will likely depend on who wins the QB battle, and that's far from the only question on offense as training camp opens.

Does any chance remain of Seahawks adding Jimmy Garoppolo? - Seattle Sports

Could the Seahawks still trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garappolo, or wait for him to become a free agent? Brock Huard shares his take.

Salk: Seahawks' 6 biggest storylines as they enter a new era - Seattle Sports

Seahawks training camp is upon us, and the 2022 season will be full of storylines as the franchise enters a new era without Russell Wilson.

Answering your questions before Seahawks training camp starts

Here’s a look at a few questions that could get answered over the next few days as players report and camp begins. Will DK Metcalf sign an extension soon? The now fourth-year receiver has been in talks with the team throughout the offseason on an extension, as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Ranking the Seahawks roster ahead of training camp: Nos. 20-11

Left guard Damien Lewis Potential role in 2022: Starting left guard.

NFC West News

'He's Incredible': Rams LB Justin Hollins on Bobby Wagner - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Hollins is excited to learn from the seasoned veteran linebacker.

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay, QB Matthew Stafford Ready to Turn Page - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

"I don't think it's that difficult," said the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Rams training camp: 10 early storylines from UC Irvine - Turf Show Times

Will Matthew Stafford resume throwing the football? Could Coleman Shelton start at RG?

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Day #2 Practice Highlights - Turf Show Times

2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Edge rusher has a lot of bodies, but can any of them get to the quarterback? - Revenge of the Birds

We are nearly ready for the beginning of training camp 2022 for the Arizona Cardinals.

One of the biggest question marks heading into the season is what they have at the edge rusher position.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals players report to camp Tuesday. Although the starting receivers may already be decided, there are still plenty of roles for new and returning players.

Arizona Cardinals Camp Battles: Edge Rushers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Despite losing Chandler Jones in free agency, the Cardinals don't have a shortage of edge rushing options for the 2022 season.

Are the 49ers Considering to Retain Dee Ford This Season? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Why is Dee Ford still on the 49ers' roster?

49ers News: Is there anything Trey Lance could do in camp to change your opinion of him? - Niners Nation

Can 49ers QB Trey Lance prove doubters wrong in training camp?

49ers news: What one area has to click for the 49ers to be a playoff team again? - Niners Nation

The answer feels obvious...

Kyle Shanahan: I think our team's ready for Trey Lance - ProFootballTalk

The 49ers knew who their starter was for 2022 the day they drafted Trey Lance. The No. 3 overall choice in 2021 waited his turn as a rookie, playing only six games behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

Around The NFL

NFL Quarterback Tiers 2022: Allen, Herbert and Burrow Make Tier 1 Debuts - The Athletic

Aaron Rodgers remains the NFL's best QB, according to coaches and team executives, while a new generation shows great promise.

2022 NFL training camp previews for all 32 teams - Predictions, fantasy battles, players to watch

There's plenty of intrigue across the league as training camps swing into action. Here's a look at top storylines and predictions.

Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown says team's focus is to give QB Joe Burrow contract extension

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be eligible for a contract extension at the end of this season, and team president Mike Brown said the organization's "whole focus" is to keep the quarterback in Cincinnati.

New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton and RB Mark Ingram agree to deal on jersey number

Both veterans have worn the same numbers for most of their careers. Ingram couldn't wear No. 22 last year when he joined the Saints, so he picked No. 14. When Dalton came, and a single-digit number opened up, Ingram happily gave Dalton No. 14.

NFL’s hiring mandate gives coaching hopefuls like Kenneth Black a chance with uncertain long-term impact — Andscape

Sidelined is a season-long look at the NFL’s lack of diversity among its coaching ranks, a longstanding issue that’s been magnified this year by the Brian Flore…

Move The Sticks: Five least talked-about teams this offseason

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2022 All-Under-25 Team: Justin Herbert, Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons among NFL's rising stars

Who are the NFL's brightest young talents heading into the 2022 season? Nick Shook reveals his All-Under-25 Team, highlighting the league's rising stars at each position.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback’s four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news we're tracking on Monday.

Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2022: Treylon Burks, Skyy Moore among 7 WRs

Will the competition for Offensive Rookie of the Year be dominated by wide receivers in 2022? Which player has the best shot? Lance Zierlein ranks his top 10 contenders for the award.

Public backing Chargers QB Justin Herbert for 2022 MVP - National Football Post

Most sportsbooks have installed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the favorite to take home MVP honors during the 2022 NFL season.

2022 NFL Preview: Chargers have Justin Herbert, and loaded up the roster around him

If you're a neutral football fan, there was one bummer with the Las Vegas Raiders' incredible Week 18 win that ended the Los Angeles Chargers' season: We didn't get to see Justin Herbert in the playoffs.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars start Year 2 with plenty to prove, renewed optimism — and no Urban Meyer

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars began anew Monday morning with the first official training camp practice of the post-Urban Meyer era.