Seahawks workout five, including a kicker from the USFL

As noted here on Field Gulls Monday, the Seattle Seahawks are set to report to camp Tuesday with a pair of roster spots which have remained open since June. How exactly the team could look to fill those spots became a bit clearer on Monday when Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network tweeted the list of official workouts from the NFL transaction wire Monday.

NFL visits and workouts pic.twitter.com/3lijGBcIid — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 26, 2022

So, the Seahawks worked out:

K Brandon Aubrey: a college soccer player at Notre Dame selected in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, but who wound up kicking in the USFL when his soccer career fizzled

DT Jared Brinkman: winner of back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards at Northern Iowa the past two seasons who went undrafted in the spring

DT Antonio Valentino: played four years at Penn State prior to transferring to Florida and starting eight of twelve games in 2021.

TE Jake Hausmann: a blocking specialist out of Ohio State who caught just two passes during his college career. Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2021, but was waived during training camp and spent the remainder of last season bouncing on and off the practice squad of the New York Giants.

TE Rodell Rahmann: caught 29 passes for 484 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sixth year senior at Tennessee State after two years plus a redshirt season at Bowling Green where he played tight end and linebacker. That after starting his college career at Urbana, where he played ten games (including two starts) at safety as a freshman before switching to wide receiver and recording 32 catches for 568 yards and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore season.

If one were to guess, it’s not hard to see how the team could be looking to add both a defensive tackle and a tight end as camp approaches, with it certainly a possibility that Aubrey could slide in as camp competition for Jason Myers should a third open spot be created.