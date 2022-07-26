Seahawks place Tyreke Smith, three others on PUP List ahead of camp

The Seattle Seahawks reported to their first day of Training Camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, WA on Tuesday afternoon, inching one step closer to the start of the 2022 season.

But for now, the Seahawks will be without a handful of players.

The @Seahawks made five additional roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/kQYduiMR5N — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 26, 2022

The team announced that LB Tyreke Smith, CB Tre Brown, LB Jon Rhattigan and OT Liam Ryan will be sidelined for a bit, as they were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

If a player is placed on the PUP list and remains there at the time of final roster cuts, they may be moved to the regular season PUP list and will not count against the 53 man roster. However, once the regular season begins, that player will be required to miss a minimum of four games before they can return. For those thinking this feels shorter than in the past, that is indeed the case, as it was recently changed. Previously, players on the regular season PUP list were forced to miss a minimum of six games before returning. Once those games have passed, a player on the PUP list can return to the field for game action without any certain number of practices. It will all depend on when they are fully ready health wise and cleared by team doctors.