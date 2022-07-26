Seahawks officially announce signing of 2022 draft class

As the Seattle Seahawks are set to begin training camp Wednesday, they have announced that they have officially inked all nine of their picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

The @Seahawks completed the signing of the 2022 rookie draft class this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/9OtOZUHaqX — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 26, 2022

Here is another look at this draft class:

-1st Round (No. 9 Overall): OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

-2nd Round (No. 40 Overall): DE Boye Mafe (Minnesota)

-2nd Round (No. 41 Overall): RB Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State)

-3rd Round (No. 72 Overall): OT Abraham Lucas (Washington State)

-4th Round (No. 109 Overall): CB Coby Bryant (Cincinnati)

-5th Round (No. 153 Overall): CB Tariq Woolen (UTSA)

-5th Round (No. 158 Overall): DE Tyreke Smith (Ohio State)

-7th Round (No. 229 Overall): WR Bo Melton (Rutgers)

-7th Round (No. 233 Overall): WR Dareke Young (Lenoir-Rhyne)

Walker and Bryant were the last two in the class to sign their rookie contracts. In fact, Walker, Bryant and Mafe were three of the last four total rookies from the 2022 draft to sign their contracts (the other being Ravens second round OLB David Ojabo from Michigan). But everyone is in the fold now, and all are now vying to make an impact on a young, rebuilding Seahawks roster in 2022.