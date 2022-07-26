Report: Chris Carson retiring due to neck injury

In what won’t come as a surprise to those that follow the Seattle Seahawks closely, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter that veteran running back Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to the neck injury that he suffered in Week 4 last season.

#Seahawks star RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury, sources say.



SEA will officially release him with a failed physical designation. Under the CBA, that allows Carson to receive several million in injury protection benefits. Seattle does right by him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

Our own John P. Gilbert has more on how Carson will receive money through Article 45 Injury Protection.

The Article 45 Injury Protection will provide Carson with $2M as a result of the failed physical designation ($1.2M of which will count against the cap). https://t.co/ifhz5rJ1Av — John P Gilbert (Full stop) (@JohnPGilbertNFL) July 26, 2022

Unfortunately, the Seahawks have had to do this a few times in recent years, including for Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor, and Doug Baldwin.

Carson rushed for over 1,000 yards twice in his five seasons in the league, quickly becoming one of the more popular Seahawks on the roster with his tackle-breaking, physical rushing style that was at times reminiscent of Marshawn Lynch. He was picked in the seventh-round in 2017 out of Oklahoma State and quickly became one of the standout performers in that year’s training camp, eventually becoming the team’s top rusher.

This news leaves Rashaad Penny as the clear RB1 heading into training camp with rookie Kenneth Walker expected to be the primary backup. Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas are poised to round out the running back room.

While this news is undoubtedly a blow to the Seahawks chances of making the playoffs this season, it is obviously the best choice for the player whose future livelihood would be impacted by strapping on shoulder pads again and putting himself at risk.

I think I speak for all of us here at Field Gulls when I say, “Thank you for the memories, Mr. Carson, and best wishes for a prosperous future!”