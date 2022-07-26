Report: Seahawks signing Jake Hausmann

The Seattle Seahawks reported for training camp on Tuesday, which means the team needs to fill out its roster ahead of hitting the practice field Wednesday. Seattle had been sitting on a pair of open roster spots since June, and, thus, it is no surprise that on Tuesday afternoon reports emerged that the seahawks were set to sign one of the five players they hosted for a workout Monday.

The #Seahawks are signing free-agent TE Jake Hausmann, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 26, 2022

Jake Hausmann was undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021, before signing with the Detroit Lions being with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent. He opened camp with the Lions, however, was waived in early August, at which point he was claimed by the New York Giants. Hausmann spent the remainder of camp with New York before being waived at final roster cuts, and he then spent the 2021 season bouncing on and off the practice squad of Giants before being waived after the draft this spring.