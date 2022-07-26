Seahawks waive Ben Burr-Kirven with failed physical designation

On a day when the Seattle Seahawks are due to report to training camp, one notable special teams contributor will no longer be a part of the team.

Former Washington Huskies standout linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven was released with a failed physical designation, much like Chris Carson was earlier today. Unlike Carson, there’s nothing to suggest that Burr-Kirven’s torn ACL suffered last preseason is career-threatening or career-ending. If Burr-Kirven clears waivers then he will revert to Seattle’s injured reserve list.

Burr-Kirven only played a handful of snaps on defense for the Seahawks, but he made an impact on special teams from day one, forcing a fumble in his regular season debut against the Cincinnati Bengals. Him and Cody Barton were among the key reasons why the Seahawks’ kick and punt coverage units were revitalized as among the best in the NFL.

It’s been a busy day for the Seahawks, who’ve signed the rest of their 2022 Draft class, signed tight end Jake Hausmann, placed several players on training cam PUP, and unfortunately had to let go of both Burr-Kirven and Carson.