Seahawks host four more on tryouts as open roster spots grow

The Seattle Seahawks spent the entire summer with a pair of open roster spots, and fans were excited to see how they filled those spots today as the team reported for training camp. However, while the team has reportedly agreed to terms with tyden Jake houseman out of Ohio state who spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions in New York Giants, the number of open roster spots for the seahawks has actually grown.

The reason for this is that is that Tuesday the Seahawks released both running back Chris Carson and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven with failed physical designations. Putting it all together, it means the seahawks now have a trio of open roster spots with camp slated to start Wednesday. Thus, it makes sense that the seahawks hosted more players for try outs Tuesday.

Seahawks worked out Keena Forbes, Adam Rodrigues, Keonte Schad and Eric Wilson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 26, 2022

For those curious, Keena Forbes and Eric Wilson are both undrafted free agent offensive lineman, while Adam Rodrigues is a defensive end who played in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars. Lastly, Keonte Schad spent 2019 and 2020 with the Minnesota Golden Gophers where he was teammates with Seahawks second round pick Boye Mafe before transferring to Oregon State for the 2021 season.