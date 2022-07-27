Seahawks pay tribute to Chris Carson after releasing the popular running back

Chris Carson’s career as a Seattle Seahawk, and in the NFL, has concluded. The team officially released the five-year running back due to a failed physical designation. While Carson never explicitly announced his retirement from the NFL as a result of his ongoing neck injuries, it’s expected that his playing days are over.

Because the Seahawks released him with a failed physical designation, it allows Carson to still receive significant money in injury protection benefit. This is something the Seahawks have done in the past to do the right thing with their players, such as Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril, and Doug Baldwin.

The seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State quickly became a popular figure among the team and the fanbase with the type of physical, punishing running style that fans had come to know and love from Marshawn Lynch. Carson put together two separate 1,000+ yard seasons in Seattle, racking up over 4,000 total yards with the Seahawks across his five seasons along with 31 total touchdowns. His best statistical year came in 2019 where he put together 1,230 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Carson’s career is ending this way is undoubtedly sad and unfortunate, and you can tell by the tributes from around the Seahawks organization that he’s beloved and appreciated for all he’s done with the team.

“Ever since the first time I saw Chris on film, I loved his style, and I was thrilled when we were able to get him when we did,” Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “To see him grow and become such an impacting part of our program with such a great style and all of that, it was a thrill to watch. We’ll miss him and everything he brought to our program.”

“He’s been an incredible pro, a guy who brings an amazing energy about him,” John Schneider said. “His running style is what we’ve always wanted here in Seattle. He’s the type of runner that the whole team feeds off of. The type of player defensive players get off the bench to watch him run—they can feel his energy. He’s the type of runner whose style affects the whole team, not just the offense.

“It’s a big disappointment. We took it as long as we possibly could with him, he saw a number of specialists, but unfortunately he wasn’t able to pass our physical.”