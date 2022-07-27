Pre-Snap Reads 7/27: Seahawks training camp begins

Seahawks News

When the Seahawks desperately needed an identity on offense, Carson filled the void as an unheralded seventh-round pick. Though his career wound up being too short because of injuries, the impact he made on the franchise and community will endure long after he hangs up his cleats.

Seattle will have several new faces on both sides of the ball as the franchise jumpstarts a new era without Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner. Who will be on the roster when Denver comes to town in Week 1?

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is retiring, a source confirmed to The Athletic. Seattle released the running back Tuesday with a failed physical designation, the result of a neck injury.

Carson, 27, had neck surgery in November that ended his 2021 season.

Carson couldn't fully recover from the neck injury he suffered last season, and now the RB will retire after his release by the Seahawks.

The Seahawks signed three more 2022 draft picks ahead of the start of training camp, meaning their entire nine-player draft class is now under contract.

The Seahawks' big question is at quarterback, but they need answers at several other positions. Joe Fann looks at eight potential X-factors.

Geno Smith has the advantage in the Seahawks' QB battle, but Drew Lock seems to be the preferred option. So how can Lock win the job?

Two-time 1,000 rusher Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL and the Seahawks will release him, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

DK Metcalf wasn’t about to give away money to make a statement.

He’s about to get money, instead.

NFC West News

Cooper Kupp is leaving his Offensive Player of the Year season in past to prep for a stronger 2022 campagin in Los Angeles

Expect a few surprises when Sean McVay announces his starters this year

We are heading into 2022 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and one position group that feels like it should be solidified is a question mark.

Was the Cardinal QB’s new deal overshadowed by the fact that ownership wanted a "pre-nup" before signing? And what if the owner is right? Or is Murray a victim of poor public perception?

Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson should return as the safety duo for the Arizona Cardinals. But spots are still open for the remaining four safeties to find a role.

Kyler Murray's contract has put into question the quarterback's work ethic. Players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury defended Murray on the first day of training camp.

Kyle Shanahan for the first time this year comes out publicly to say the 49ers is Trey Lance's team now.

Shanahan believes this is one of the best rosters he’s ever had

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening that Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical and will not be placed on the PUP list as training camp kicks off.

Around The NFL

Need a catch-up on the past six months? Here's what happened during the NFL offseason, including big trades, signings, hirings and rule changes.

The busy NFL offseason is over, and training camp is here.

Adapted from Rise of the Black Quarterback, the first title from Andscape Books.

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

The Jaguars are enjoying life so far with new head coach Doug Pederson. Linebacker Josh Allen: "It feels good to be part of a professional locker room."

The 2022 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live"

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is having surgery to remove his appendix, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The Tennessee Titans have a slightly different flavor when their veterans report for training camp on Tuesday.

The Dallas Cowboys' official 2022 training camp kicked off on a stage perched under gray clouds and described in similarly gray tones. But when Jerry Jones finally stopped talking on Tuesday, the path forward had steered into 100 percent visibility — or to borrow Jerry’s term, "viability" — for head coach Mike McCarthy.