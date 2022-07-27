Seahawks add TE and a pair of interior linemen as training camp opens

After reporting for training camp on Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, and when they did so they did it with a trio of new additions to the roster. The team, of course, had four open roster spots following the June releases of Alex Tchangam and Pier-Olivier Lestage, and then the release Tuesday Tuesday of Chris Carson and Ben Burr-Kirven. Fans now know who will fill three of those four open spots.

The @Seahawks signed three players prior to this afternoon's first training camp practice. #GoHawks https://t.co/ayoySgMwxA — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 27, 2022

The interesting thing about these additions is that it includes a pair of young offensive linemen. Keenan Forbes and Eric Wilson are both listed as guards by the team, which gives the team some youth and upside potential on the interior after selecting tackles in both the first and third rounds of the draft in April. The third player added, Jake Hausmann, is a tight end out of Ohio State, whose signing was reported Tuesday and is now official.