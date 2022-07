Seahawks Training Camp 2022: Day 1 live stream and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2022 season is finally here!

Today (July 27th) is day one of televised practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com. The embed is at the top of the page! The start time listed is 2:30 PM but I’m pretty sure the practice begins at 1:30 PM.

Once training camp is done for the day, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and video highlights of the top moments.

Seahawks practice live streams (all times PT)

Wednesday, July 27th at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Thursday, July 28th at 1:30 PM

Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 PM - NFL Back Together Saturday

Monday, August 1st at 1:30 PM - 12 North Day (for Canadian fans)

Tuesday, August 2nd at 1:30 PM - Military Day

Wednesday, August 3rd at 1:35 PM

Friday, August 5th at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Saturday, August 6th at 2:30 PM - Lumen Field

Sunday, August 7th at 1:35 PM -

Tuesday, August 9th at 1:45 PM

Wednesday, August 10th at 1:45 PM

Tuesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day

Sunday, August 21st at 1:30 PM - Final public practice