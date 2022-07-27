K.J. Wright signs one-day contract, retires as a member of the Seahawks

You may recall recently that K.J. Wright said that he wouldn’t continue his playing career anywhere else but the Seattle Seahawks. Well Seattle has signed him to a contract, but it’s a ceremonial one specifically so that K.J. can retire as a Seahawk.

The team announced Wright’s return to the team on Wednesday. It’s hard not to get emotional with K.J. when looking at the photo in this tweet.

Always part of the family pic.twitter.com/xpcZeXBIoT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 27, 2022

Wright played the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but his snap count was low and he was effectively a reserve linebacker despite appearing in every game. K.J. made it clear that for 2022 he was either going to play for the Seahawks or retire, and appropriately the Seahawks made sure that Wright’s retirement would be in a Seattle uniform.

K.J. was drafted out of Mississippi State in 2011, and the coaching staff wasted little time making him a starter. When Bobby Wagner was drafted the following year, Wright and Wagner became one of the NFL’s best linebacker duos if not number one outright. Wagner got all the attention and accolades but Wright was deeply underrated and an integral part of Seattle’s defenses. He did make the Pro Bowl in 2016 but he certainly had many Pro Bowl caliber seasons, and he’ll end his career 3rd all-time behind Bobby Wagner and Eugene Robinson in tackles (934).

Thanks for everything, K.J. We’ll see you in the Ring of Honor!