News, notes, and injury updates from Day 1 of 2022 Seahawks training camp

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks training camp kicked off on Wednesday, as the team gears up for its first season without Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, or literally anyone who played on the 2013 Super Bowl team. The main storylines for training camp are obviously the QB competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, who will get the start at right tackle, the young cornerbacks looking to get into the starting lineup, and the future of DK Metcalf. Seattle’s star receiver did report to camp but didn’t participate in practice, and he doesn’t have a new contract yet.

Below are news and notes from Day 1 of training camp, as reported by journalists in attendance at VMAC.

DK Metcalf

DK at VMAC but not participating in drills

Pete Carroll’s update on Metcalf’s contract

Injury Updates

Tre Brown close to return, as is rookie Tyreke Smith

Dee Eskridge limited due to hamstring injury

Ben Burr-Kirven had nerve surgery, cleared waivers and reverts to Seattle’s injured list

Notes

Geno Smith still leads Drew Lock in QB competition

Jake Curhan getting first-team reps over Abe Lucas

Sidney Jones and Artie Burns getting the first-team reps at corner

The Seahawks have another open practice on Thursday, also at 1:30 PM PT. Their first preseason game is Saturday, August 13th against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

