News, notes, and injury updates from Day 1 of 2022 Seahawks training camp

Seattle Seahawks training camp kicked off on Wednesday, as the team gears up for its first season without Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, or literally anyone who played on the 2013 Super Bowl team. The main storylines for training camp are obviously the QB competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, who will get the start at right tackle, the young cornerbacks looking to get into the starting lineup, and the future of DK Metcalf. Seattle’s star receiver did report to camp but didn’t participate in practice, and he doesn’t have a new contract yet.

Below are news and notes from Day 1 of training camp, as reported by journalists in attendance at VMAC.

DK Metcalf

DK at VMAC but not participating in drills

DK Metcalf in the house but looking like he won’t be on the field. pic.twitter.com/YWm1HdffjZ — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 27, 2022

Pete Carroll’s update on Metcalf’s contract

Pete Carroll says they’re working on new contract for DK Metcalf. Doesn’t offer much more than that. DK isn’t practicing right now. Pete says he initially thought deal would be done by this point but says they’re still trying to get it done. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 27, 2022

Pete Carroll shares his assessment of the Seahawks’ QBs on Day 1 of training camp and discusses the situation with DK Metcalf, who’s here but not practicing amid contract negotiations. “There’s a lot of work being done right now,” he said of contract talks. pic.twitter.com/wUzpovxTJF — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 27, 2022

Injury Updates

Tre Brown close to return, as is rookie Tyreke Smith

Pete Carroll says Tre Brown is "close" to coming back from patellar tendon injury, but not quite ready just yet. Tyreke Smith (hip) could come off PUP list in next few days after running well today, while Liam Ryan and Jon Rhattigan will need extended time. #Seahawks — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) July 27, 2022

Dee Eskridge limited due to hamstring injury

Carroll said Dee Eskridge was limited in practice today due to a hamstring issue. Didn't seem to indicate it's a big deal but they'd obviously like to get him on field fully pretty soon. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 27, 2022

Ben Burr-Kirven had nerve surgery, cleared waivers and reverts to Seattle’s injured list

Carroll: Ben Burr-Kirven had nerve surgery, takes awhile to recover. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) July 27, 2022

Notes

Geno Smith still leads Drew Lock in QB competition

Clear from today's practice and Pete Carroll's comments afterwards that Smith is still ahead of Lock in the battle to replace Russell Wilson. "Geno’s in the lead right now and he’s ahead and so he ain't looking back. He’s going for it and Drew’s not going to take a back seat." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 28, 2022

Jake Curhan getting first-team reps over Abe Lucas

The No. 1 OL was, for the most part: LT Charles Cross, LG Damien Lewis, C Austin Blythe, RG Gabe Jackson and RT Jake Curran. Phil Haynes alternated some with Jackson and Abe Lucas got some first-team reps late in practice at RT. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 27, 2022

Sidney Jones and Artie Burns getting the first-team reps at corner

No. 1 CBs were mostly Sidney Jones on the left side and Artie Burns on the right side. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 27, 2022

The Seahawks have another open practice on Thursday, also at 1:30 PM PT. Their first preseason game is Saturday, August 13th against the Pittsburgh Steelers.