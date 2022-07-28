Pre-Snap Reads 7/28: Training camp observations; K.J. Wright retires

Good-bye, KJ! We love you!

Seahawks News

K.J. Wright retires with Seahawks - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1239: At least one contract got done on Wednesday

Observations From Seahawks First Training Camp Practice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Quarterbacks and receivers exhibited plenty of rust after a long layoff, while all eyes were on Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs returning to action. Reporter Corbin Smith dives into his takeaways from Seattle's first training camp practice of 2022.

Analysis: 4 Offensive Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' 2022 Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Without Russell Wilson or Chris Carson, the Seahawks face more questions on offense than they have had for a decade. Corbin Smith and Rob Rang dive into all the key storylines, including an impending competition under center and lingering contract negotiations for DK Metcalf.

DK Metcalf holds firm, Geno Smith has early QB lead as Seahawks open camp - The Athletic

Metcalf, still awaiting a new contract, watched the first day of training camp from the sideline while the rest of the team went to work.

Wednesday Round-Up : Seahawks Legend K.J. Wright: 10 Plays to Remember

Looking back at some of the memorable moments from K.J. Wright’s 10-year career with the Seahawks.

7 Observations From Day 1 Of 2022 Seahawks Training Camp

Notes and observations from the first practice of 2022 training camp.

LB K.J. Wright retires as Seattle Seahawk after 11 NFL seasons

Linebacker K.J. Wright has signed a one-day contract with the Seahawks to retire with the franchise for which he played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons.

Bumpus: The 3 Seahawks with most to prove in training camp - Seattle Sports

With Seahawks training camp set to kick off, Michael Bumpus shares who he feels faces the most pressure as practices begin.

K.J. Wright signs 1-day contract to retire as member of Seahawks - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks closed a chapter by signing K.J. Wright to a one-day contract Wednesday in order for him to retire as a member of the team.

Seahawks 2022 training camp: Takeaways from the first day of practice

The Seattle Seahawks have completed their first day of 2022 training camp.

DK Metcalf's Contract Status Draws Update From Pete Carroll

No new deal has been reached at this point, though, which could point to the fact that the Seahawks are currently holding back on Metcalf. According to head coach Pete Carroll, however, Seattle is doing its bit in trying to negotiate a new deal with their star pass catcher.

NFC West News

Bobby Wagner Already At Home With Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams positive culture is paying off on and off the field.

LA Rams kick return game: Sean McVay awash in good options - Turf Show Times

This 2022 unit is deep, making for some tough decisions

Arizona Cardinals Camp Battles: Cornerbacks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals cornerback unit could use more depth, especially in today's wide receiver dominant NFL.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of 49ers Training Camp: The Trey Lance Era Begins - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good and not so good from Day 1 of San Francisco 49ers training camp, which was the beginning of the Trey Lance Era.

49ers news: 5 things I’ll be watching closely at 49ers training camp - Niners Nation

There are plenty of storylines at Niners camp

49ers News: Should we worry about the “musical chairs” along the offensive line? - Niners Nation

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will feature "musical chairs" on the interior of the offensive line

What happens next with Jimmy Garoppolo? Here are the 5 most likely scenarios

When the offseason started, a Jimmy Garoppolo trade seemed inevitable. Then the quarterback musical chairs game ended, and Garoppolo was the only one left standing.

Around The NFL

Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield and other NFL QBs facing questions on new teams - The Athletic

Should the Broncos let Russ cook? Is the Panthers' offense a better fit for Baker Mayfield?

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson focused on being the best, not contract extension - Minnesota Vikings- ESPN

Jefferson is off to the greatest start in NFL history for a WR over his first two years, so he doesn't have to worry that his next deal will be huge.

All eyes on Pittsburgh Steelers QB battle as camp opens, just ask Mitch Trubisky - Pittsburgh Steelers- ESPN

It took two incompletions to get fans yelling for a change, but Mike Tomlin plans on letting the QB position battle play out over the long haul.

Biggest challenge for each team heading into 2022 NFL season

With training camps ramping up across the NFL, Eric Edholm identifies the biggest challenge facing each team entering the 2022 season.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 27

The Chiefs and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a contract adjustment for the 2022 season, moving up $3 million from the back of his deal.

Jerry Jones: ‘I need to win’ Super Bowl, Cowboys must be ‘viable’ in playoffs - National Football Post

Jerry Jones stopped short of saying “Super Bowl or bust,” but the longtime owner of the Dallas Cowboys described the high expectations he had for his team when meeting with reporters Tuesday.

Saints WR Michael Thomas on return: 'It's a blessing' - National Football Post

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was spotted running routes and catching passes during practice on Wednesday.

Ezekiel Elliott knows it’s a “big season” but taking things one day at a time

Ezekiel Elliott got a second contract, something a lot of running backs never see, but he is 27 and has no guaranteed money left on his contract next season. The Cowboys might not want to pay Elliott the $10.9 million he is due to make in 2023.

How Lamar Jackson can perfect his game… and silence the skeptics

It’s a day ending in “Y,” and a year ending in a number, so there’s somebody in the NFL more than willing to tell you: Lamar Jackson ain’t all that.