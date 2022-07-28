A 53 man roster projection for 2022 Seahawks offense as camp opens

It’s just a matter of days until August, and the Seattle Seahawks opened training camp Wednesday. That means actual, real football is right around the corner, and barely a month remains until final roster cuts are due on August 30.

So, without wasting any time, here’s the projection for the initial 53 man roster on offense.

Quarterback (2)

Keep: Geno Smith and Drew Lock

Cut: Jacob Eason

The following is what was written in June:

Barring a late summer move to add another name, it’s looking more and more like the 2022 season will be the Geno Smith and/or Drew Lock show. Whether one or both of them will show anything, or whether they’ll both be free agents hoping to latch on with another team next spring remains to be seen.

Not much has changed, so there’s no point in changing the projection at this point.

Running Back (4)

Keep: Rashaad Penny, Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer

Cut: Josh Johnson and Darwin Thompson

Barring injury, running back is pretty cut and dried. Penny and Walker are the lead backs, Homer will handle third down duties as he’s by far the best pass blocker of the bunch and Dallas provides depth for both.

Tight End (3)

Keep: Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson

Cut: Cade Brewer, Tyler Mabry and Jake Hausmann

Zero questions here about Dissly and Fant, though the recent addition of Hausmann could signal that competition for the third spot is wide open. That could mean it’s a make or break camp for Parkinson, who has played just 238 snaps during his first two years in the league.

Wide Receiver (5)

Keep: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Freddie Swain and Cody Thompson

Cut: Deontez Alexander, Aaron Fuller, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Cade Johnson, Kevin Kassis, Bo Melton and Dareke Young

Lockett, Metcalf and Eskridge are all basically locks to make the roster, and behind that is where there may could be some surprises. That said, Swain has not been spectacular, but has likely done enough during his first two seasons to warrant the fourth spot being his to lose. From there, Cody Thompson plays enough of a role on special teams that he squeezes in for the fifth and final spot. Many fans will obviously want the team to keep either of the 2022 seventh-round picks Bo Melton or Dareke Young at the final spot, however, those two seem likely to be able to clear waivers and make it through to the practice squad while refining their skills at one of the most difficult to play positions in the NFL.

Interior Offensive Line (6)

Keep: Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, Gabe Jackson, Dakoda Shepley, Kyle Fuller and Phil Haynes

Cut: Shamarious Gilmore, Keenan Forbes and Eric Wilson

There seem to be few questions about Lewis, Blythe and Jackson as the projected starters, leaving Shepley, Fuller and Haynes to provide versatility and depth.

Tackle (4)

Keep: Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan

Cut: Greg Eiland and Liam Ryan

Barring injury, Cross will be the left tackle, leaving Forsythe and Lucas battling to take over the right tackle job Curhan grabbed at the end of 2021. Regardless of who comes out in front in at right tackle, Curhan’s versatility and ability to fill in at both guard and tackle keeps him around.