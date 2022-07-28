Report: Carlos Dunlap to sign with Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are set for their second day of training camp on Thursday, and as fans await news and reports from the practice field, a member of the 2021 roster many had hoped would return has signed elsewhere.

Veteran DE Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the KC Chiefs, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

Carlos Dunlap led the Seahawks in sacks last season, and his departure means that two of the top three on the roster at getting to the quarterback will be playing for AFC teams this year. That’s because long befor Dunlap signed with the Chiefs Thursday, Rasheem Green inked a one-year deal with the Houston Texans this offseason, leaving just third year man Darrell Taylor of the top three in sacks in 2021 set to return for 2022.

How many snaps, and how much playing time Dunlap would have seen had he returned to a retooled and redesigned Seahawks defense is, of course, unknown. However, in Kansas City he will join Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on their quest to make a fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance. That could indicate that one of the driving factors for Dunlap in signing with the Chiefs was perhaps one final run at a ring, but landing a deal worth up to $8.1M shows that money likely played a not insignificant role as well.