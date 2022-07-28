 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks sign DK Metcalf to three-year contract extension

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

At long last, DK Metcalf has secured the bag.

The star wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks went throughout this offseason without a new contract, all while fellow receivers like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, and A.J. Brown got new deals either from their own team or from the team they were eventually traded to. Two days into Seahawks training camp and a deal has been finalized.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the details on Metcalf’s three-year, $72 million extension, including a whopping $30 million signing bonus.

We’re just going to ignore Schefter saying “free agent again” because he has never been a free agent in his NFL career. This puts Metcalf among the league’s highest paid receivers.

Not exactly a huge contract extension in terms of length — it takes him through 2025 — but what is notable is that the deal got done early in camp. Metcalf had been holding in, which is to say he’s reported to camp but not participated in any drills. With this out of the way hopefully he will be taking part in training camp, after which we hope to see him continue to produce as one of the NFL’s most exciting and productive receivers since he was drafted in 2019.

Congrats to DK!

