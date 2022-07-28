Seahawks sign DK Metcalf to three-year contract extension

At long last, DK Metcalf has secured the bag.

The star wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks went throughout this offseason without a new contract, all while fellow receivers like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, and A.J. Brown got new deals either from their own team or from the team they were eventually traded to. Two days into Seahawks training camp and a deal has been finalized.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the details on Metcalf’s three-year, $72 million extension, including a whopping $30 million signing bonus.

Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal includes $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR. Metcalf will be a free agent again at 27 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

We’re just going to ignore Schefter saying “free agent again” because he has never been a free agent in his NFL career. This puts Metcalf among the league’s highest paid receivers.

So there’s DK’s new deal. The $24M per year puts DK just above Terry McLaurin in new money but behind AJ Brown and Cooper Kupp.



More importantly, tho, is that the #Seahawks have their young star locked up for several years. https://t.co/RpPmDqVK1Z — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 28, 2022

Not exactly a huge contract extension in terms of length — it takes him through 2025 — but what is notable is that the deal got done early in camp. Metcalf had been holding in, which is to say he’s reported to camp but not participated in any drills. With this out of the way hopefully he will be taking part in training camp, after which we hope to see him continue to produce as one of the NFL’s most exciting and productive receivers since he was drafted in 2019.

Congrats to DK!