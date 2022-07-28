 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury update: Jamal Adams misses day two of camp with hand issue

By John P. Gilbert
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The big news for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday is, of course, the three-year contract extension for wide receiver DK Metcalf. However, Metcalf isn’t the only big-name Seahawk in the news, as strong safety Jamal Adams is in the news for less pleasant reasons.

Adams, of course, has yet to play a single snap on his four-year, $72M contract extension that he inked with the team last August. In any case, it is quite a change of tune for Carroll, as it was just yesterday that he was excited and praising Adams as ready to go for the season.

This is also a significant change of tune for Adams, who back in June during OTAs stated that his surgically-repaired fingers were fine and ready to go.

What this will mean for the Seahawks and Adams going forward obviously remains to be seen, but it seems to rarely be a good thing when player seeks a second opinion on something that has already been surgically repaired. In any case, in the meantime it’s another opportunity for Ryan Neil, who has filled in admirably for Adams in the past when called upon.

