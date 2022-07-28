Injury update: Jamal Adams misses day two of camp with hand issue

The big news for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday is, of course, the three-year contract extension for wide receiver DK Metcalf. However, Metcalf isn’t the only big-name Seahawk in the news, as strong safety Jamal Adams is in the news for less pleasant reasons.

Jamal Adams will be out for a bit getting some additional opinions on a hand issue, Pete Carroll says. Jamal had broken fingers he had surgery on in the past. Pete says the current issue is on the same hand. No timetable on Jamal’s return. Also no word on potential surgery. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 28, 2022

Adams, of course, has yet to play a single snap on his four-year, $72M contract extension that he inked with the team last August. In any case, it is quite a change of tune for Carroll, as it was just yesterday that he was excited and praising Adams as ready to go for the season.

Carroll on Jamal Adams: He's really pumped, feels great. Had a proper offseason. Really raring to go. Mind's in a great spot. Ready for the moment. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) July 27, 2022

This is also a significant change of tune for Adams, who back in June during OTAs stated that his surgically-repaired fingers were fine and ready to go.

Jamal Adams in June said his surgically repaired fingers were fine. “It’s good now. And they’re in trouble.” Apparently that changed during day 1 of camp when Jamal felt something in his hand. pic.twitter.com/AhMfCiN5hV — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 28, 2022

What this will mean for the Seahawks and Adams going forward obviously remains to be seen, but it seems to rarely be a good thing when player seeks a second opinion on something that has already been surgically repaired. In any case, in the meantime it’s another opportunity for Ryan Neil, who has filled in admirably for Adams in the past when called upon.