Pre-Snap Reads 7/29: DK Metcalf gets paid!

Seahawks News

Seahawks S Jamal Adams Misses Practice, Out Indefinitely With Hand/Finger Discomfort - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Suffering its first notable injury of the season, Seattle may be without one of its best players for a prolonged period of time battling further issues with surgically repaired fingers.

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf signing 3-year, $72 million extension: Source - The Athletic

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is signing a three-year extension worth $72 million, The Athletic confirmed Thursday. The deal features $58.2 million guaranteed, including a $30 million signing bonus. ESPN first reported the terms.

Thursday Round-Up: Legendary Seahawks Coach Mike Holmgren Among Dozen Coaches/Contributors Hall of Fame Finalists

Former Seahawks coach and Ring of Honor member Mike Holmgren is one step closer to earning a well-deserved spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It was vital the Seahawks agreed terms for Metcalf.

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett shares insight on QB battle, Wilson moving on - Seattle Sports

Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks' longest-tenured player, joined The Mike Salk Show as training camp opened for a wide-ranging conversation.

Rost's Seahawks Takeaways: What stands out after 1st day of camp - Seattle Sports

Seahawks training camp is underway, and Stacy Rost details who isn't practicing, what the QB race looks like and gives updates on rookies.

K.J. Wright’s emotional retirement as a Seahawk: A most genuine event, befitting the man

Weeks after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in a Minneapolis street, as social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement gained unprecedented momentum across the country, K.J. Wright had a request.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Studs & Duds: Defense Off To Strong Start - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Some new and old faces have jumped out during the first week of training camp

Rams Training Camp: Winners & Losers from the first week - Turf Show Times

Allen Robinson and rookie Derion Kendrick have stolen the show during the early days of camp

The top-20 L.A. Rams: Training camp standouts already moving up list - Turf Show Times

From Matthew Stafford to the guy who would replace Matthew Stafford

Does the defense have enough playmakers? - Revenge of the Birds

Local media have been concerned about the big-play ability of the Cardinals defense lately. Are they right?

Red Rain Podcast: 2022 Cardinals: A Study in Paradox - Revenge of the Birds

A paradox is an apparent contradiction that reveals a curious truth.

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: Kyler Murray Speaks Out - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The third day of camp was eventful, as Kyler Murray defended himself against work-ethic criticisms.

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray Addresses Noise Around Study Contract Clause: 'It's Disrespectful' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback made a surprise press conference appearance to address discussion around his "independent study" clause.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance Pulls a Jimmy G - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good and not so good from Day 2 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when Trey Lance threw an interception.

Howe: Deebo Samuel’s extension spotlight grows after DK Metcalf’s deal - The Athletic

Deebo Samuel continues his hold in as another top WR gets paid. Also, Jimmy G. still awaits what's next and the new-look offensive line.

49ers Day 2 training camp recap: The secondary shines - Niners Nation

Each starter in the secondary made a play Thursday

Around The NFL

On Dak Prescott’s improvement, how Cowboys’ passing game has looked early in camp - The Athletic

Prescott, who turns 29 on Friday, looks forward to a "golden year" in Dallas.

NFL training camp updates 2022 - Ric Flair visits Tennessee Titans practice; Lamar Jackson, DeVante Parker impress

There were motivational speeches and highlight catches. Check out the top videos and notes from the NFL on Thursday.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on potential new contract: 'We’re having a mutual conversation'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to the media Thursday on the ongoing contract discussions between the team and its star QB, and both said a deal is still being worked out, but they're motivated to get it done.

2022 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each NFC team

Is Brandon Aiyuk poised for a true breakout season? Can Jalen Hurts prove to be The Guy in Philadelphia? Will Kadarius Toney maximize his freakish athleticism? Gregg Rosenthal identifies Making the Leap candidates for each NFC team.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced TE Antonio Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

Agent: DE Carlos Dunlap signing with Chiefs - National Football Post

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agent told ESPN on Thursday.

2022 NFL Preview: Packers still trying to get back to a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have won a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, and that's something we all need to keep in mind. It's not easy to win even one, even with an all-time great quarterback.