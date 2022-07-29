Casual Friday: Movies you never get tired of watching

It’s the summer finale of Casual Friday, where we chat about non-Seattle Seahawks things in an open thread.

Today we’re focusing in on movies, more specifically movies with high replay value. We all have our favorites but there’s usually a select few that you’d gladly watch again, and again, and again even if you remember every line from the script.

I’m partial to Full Metal Jacket, Naked Gun, In The Loop, and in a late addition to the list Glengarry Glen Ross. But number one for me is Midnight Run, which stars Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin, Yaphet Kotto, Dennis Farina, Joe Pantoliano, and John Ashton in a comedy-action flick that’s beautifully written and wonderfully acted.

De Niro plays former Chicago police officer bounty hunter Jack Walsh, who has to catch mob accountant Jonathan Mardukas (Grodin) in New York and bring him back to the Los Angeles bail bondsman Eddie Moscone (Pantoliano) in five days or else Eddie has to default on the money posted. On the flip side you have the FBI, led by special agent Alonzo Mosely (Kotto) who wants ‘The Duke’ to be a witness against the Chicago mob boss Jimmy Serrano (Farina) and he makes it clear that he’s to stay away from this case. You also have Serrano’s henchmen getting in on the action and wanting ‘The Duke’ back in their uh... possession?

I won’t spoil the rest of the movie but it is a Martin Brest masterpiece, and if that names sounds familiar he also did Beverly Hills Cop. Here’s a sampling of what goes on: (Warning: bad words are uttered)

What are your all-time top movies for rewatching?