Injury Update: Jamal Adams has a broken finger

The Seattle Seahawks are set to hit the practice field for the third time during training camp on Friday, however when they do so they will be without one of their defensive superstars. According to a report Friday from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the injury that kept strong safety Jamal Adams out of practice Thursday will keep him off the practice field for a bit.

Breaking: Jamal Adams broke the middle finger on his left hand during the Seahawks' first practice of training camp, but he plans to be ready for the start of the regular season.



So, for at least the time being it will be Ryan Neal teaming up with Quandre Diggs at safety for the Hawks as they move toward the opening of the 2022 season and continue working to learn the new defense defensive scheme. This is, of course, a frustrating development for fans, as Adams missed much of the offseason following a second shoulder surgery in less than a year, as well as having two of the fingers on his hand fused in order to prevent dislocations.

Adams is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Denver Broncos, but with after missing so much time on the practice field during the offseason and now during camp, it won’t be a surprise if the learning curve is somewhat steep early in the season.