Update: J.R. Sweezy signing with Seattle again, this time to retire as a Seahawk

The Seattle Seahawks don’t have any training camp practice on this Friday afternoon, but they’ve otherwise been busy formally announcing DK Metcalf’s new contract and bringing back a familiar face to the team.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Seattle has signed veteran guard J.R. Sweezy, which would make this his third separate stint with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have signed veteran OL J.R. Sweezy. A third stint for him in Seattle. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 29, 2022

This may raise some eyebrows when you assume that Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson would be the starters at guard, not to mention Phil Haynes would be one of the top reserves. I wouldn’t read too much into this considering Sweezy’s last start was with the Arizona Cardinals way back in December 2020. He missed several games that year due to injury and even without injuries in 2021 he ended up not playing any football, having been released by the New Orleans Saints in preseason.

Sweezy was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012 and converted from defensive line to a starting guard under Tom Cable. He left Seattle in free agency in the 2016 offseason, played a couple of years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a one-year reunion with the Seahawks in 2018. His last two years of playing time were with the aforementioned Cardinals.

Again, considering how long it’s been since he actually played this may turn out no differently than when they brought back Brandon Browner and Paul Richardson, which is to say they didn’t make it to the regular season roster.

In the meantime, welcome back JR!

Update: Looks like Sweezy is also signing a one-day contract with the intent of retiring as a Seahawk.