SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fans expect mostly cheers for Russell Wilson in return to Seattle

Hey there! We’re ten weeks away from the Seattle Seahawks’ home opener against the Denver Broncos. It’s an old AFC West rivalry, it was the matchup for Super Bowl XLVIII, and now it’s the season opener for Monday Night Football. What’s the storyline here? Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle but as a member of the Broncos.

You had your chance to answer the survey question last week, and the answers are in. Will the Lumen Field give Russ a warm welcome after being at the helm for the best teams in franchise history and the Seahawks’ only Super Bowl victory? Or will there be some bitterness and some boos after the way the break-up happened? Nearly 40% of respondents said we will hear more cheers than boos, but it was hardly a blowout when you look at the spread of outcomes.

A 50/50 being 2nd place is interesting, as is the mostly boos response. Field Gulls and Seahawks Twitter represents such a small portion of the fanbase, let alone the set that actually goes to the games. And yet it really isn’t inconceivable that Wilson gets some genuine boos and not “we love you, Russ!” wink wink type of boos. It’s not isolated to the team he went to but rather the drama surrounding his future that had been bubbling for years.

The only certainty I do have is that September 12th is going to be one of the louder nights for a Seahawks home game we’ve heard in quite some time.