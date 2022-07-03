Pre-Snap Reads 7/3: Watch what you say about tennis!

Seahawks News

Up until now: Tyreke Smith - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1214: He had a dozen college scholarship offers before his first high school football game, but he can't squander this last opportunity

Seahawks Schematic Detective: ‘Backer Fire Zones and 1 Hug Games - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The second episode of Sound of the Seahawks launched this week with plenty of detail on Seattle's 2022 defense. Matty F. Brown explains what exactly defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt meant with the jargon "'backer fire zones and 1 hug games."

The US Open just destroyed an unsuspecting Seahawks fan on Twitter

Fair warning: Do not mess with tennis on Twitter or the US Open might come after you.

DK Metcalf Responds After U.S. Open Tennis Twitter Takes Shot at Seahawks' Drew Lock | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

NFC West News

San Francisco 49ers Offseason Report Card - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers for their work during the 2022 offseason.

Good Enough to Repeat?: A Look at the Rams' Projected Starters - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Looking at the projected starters on both sides of the ball for the Los Angeles Rams.

49er News: Interior OL still looking like a question mark - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Saturday, July 2nd, 2022

From 007 to 'Dirty Dancing' - Why one San Francisco 49ers fan is drawing Jimmy Garoppolo every day until he's traded

When Portuguese artist Rita Carvalho began drawing Garoppolo back in early February she never expected it to last this long or get the attention it has.

7 players that could make sense for Arizona Cardinals to sign before training camp

The Cardinals could use help at cornerback, center, nose tackle and outside linebacker. These veterans would make sense for the Cardinals.

Around the NFL

2022 NFL Rookies Try To Draw Their Teams' Logos From Memory

Watch as rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class try to draw their teams' logos from memory, including Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be ‘on point’

Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.

2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups

Does any pair of teammates top the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Mike Williams among the NFL's best receiver duos? In the latest edition of his Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks the top duos at 11 key position groups heading into the 2022 season.

Attorneys seek NFL investigation documents into Deshaun Watson

According to the motion filed Friday, the women's legal team seeks any and all reports and files from the NFL's investigation into Deshaun Watson, including recorded interviews, witness statements and communications.

The most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams - Why Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Kirk, Jimmy Garoppolo make the list (paywalled)

From well-known quarterbacks to the linemen who make a quarterback's job easier, Football Outsiders says these 32 players deserve more recognition.

Daniel Snyder gets more aggressive in his attacks on media that dare to criticize him - ProFootballTalk