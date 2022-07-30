Pre-Snap Reads 7/30: Jamal Adams to wear special cast to protect broken finger

Seahawks News

Players are not predictable, but Pete Carroll is

Seaside Joe 1241: Plus updates from around NFL training camps, including Seattle's NFC West rivals

Observations From Seahawks Second Training Camp Practice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Amid temperatures rising above 90 degrees, the offense heated up a bit after a sluggish first practice for Seattle with both quarterbacks putting a positive step forward. Reporter Corbin Smith shares his observations from Thursday's second session at the VMAC.

Wanting to Stay With Seahawks, Emotional DK Metcalf Gets Wish With Record-Setting Deal - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Previously told he could not play football anymore due to a neck injury, Metcalf overcame great adversity to become one of the NFL's premier young receivers and Seattle paid him accordingly, keeping him in the Pacific Northwest as he desired all along.

Seahawks extending DK Metcalf sends important message as team enters new era - The Athletic

After moving on from Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks have made Metcalf the new face of the team.

Quandre Diggs: Business As Usual Heading into 2022 Season

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs shares his outlook heading into the season, what he likes from his teammates and his expectations for himself

Seahawks Sign WR DK Metcalf To Multi-Year Extension

The Seahawks and receiver DK Metcalf agreed to a deal that will keep him in Seattle for years to come.

DK Metcalf says contract negotiations 'a stressful process' after landing three-year, $73 million deal with Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said that several months of contract negotiations were 'a stressful process,' but now he's 'glad it's over.'

Seahawks' Jamal Adams sustains broken finger, will wear special cast for games

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sustained a broken finger during a recent practice and is likely to undergo surgery following the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Rost's Seahawks Takeaways: Seattle wins and loses on and off the field - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' D won on Thursday, but took a hit off it with Jamal Adams' injury. Seattle also got an off-field win with DK Metcalf's deal.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: Biggest concern is on-field leadership - Seattle Sports

As the Seahawks begin training camp, their top concern is leadership, not scheme or personnel, Michael Bumpus says in his video breakdown.

Defensive storylines to watch in Seattle Seahawks' 2022 training camp

Following months of anticipation, the Seahawks reported for the start of training camp on Tuesday, ushering in a new season.

Rashaad Penny talks about Chris Carson’s impact on him

It’s been an emotional week for the Seattle Seahawks and their fans, as two popular players have retired. Running back Chris Carson and former linebacker K.J. Wright have officially called it a career.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams' Coach Sean McVay: CB Troy Hill 'Setting Right Example' for Young Guys - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

McVay discussed the impact of Hill's leadership with the younger defensive backs.

Could the Rams have a Top-10 all-time offense? - Turf Show Times

McVay has a lot of chess pieces on his offense...

Opinion: Resolution of Kyler Murray’s clause a golden opportunity for Arizona to move forward - Revenge of the Birds

The team has felt like it’s been on the edge of a knife all offseason but did the contractual clause removal help or hurt?

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: Hudson On Returning for Another Year - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Day 4 of training camp is over. In the final day before the Cardinals hold their first open practice, multiple veterans took the day to recover and Rodney Hudson spoke about his return to the team.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 3 of 49ers Traning Camp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good and not so good from Day 3 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when Trey Lance had another rough performance.

49ers news: Where the 49ers secondary needs to improve - Niners Nation

Why Charvarius Ward will be such a boost for the 49ers this year

49ers training camp Day 3 recap: Explaining why the offense has struggled early on - Niners Nation

Missing your best players doesn’t help

Around The NFL

Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew spent offseason in old prison bus, focused on 'Super Bowl or bust' - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

Minshew bought a bus, gave it a hippie makeover and parked it by a gym for five months, working out with a goal to help Philly make a title run.

NFL training camp 2022 live - Lamar Jackson looks sharp, first-rounders make positive strides

Young talent on both sides of the ball are starting to make their mark around the league. Check out the top videos and notes from the NFL on Friday.

Eleven NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason: Each position's must-see newbie

Which NFL rookies offer the most intrigue in training camp and the preseason? Bucky Brooks goes position by position, identifying 11 must-see newbies to track over the next month.

Ravens OC Greg Roman: This training camp is best I've 'ever seen' Lamar Jackson throw

Lamar Jackson's new physique is already wowing Ravens coaches. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Friday that this is the best he's "ever seen" Jackson throw the football.

Ron Rivera has concerning Chase Young injury update

Chase Young will miss at least the first week of the regular season as he recovers from his ACL injury, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera.

Justin Fields shows Bears he can respond to adversity with dazzling practice

The Bears have praised every aspect of Justin Fields' game this offseason. From his leadership to his command of the offense and refined footwork, Fields has shown his new staff that he's the right guy to lead this rebuild.