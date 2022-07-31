Pre-Snap Reads 7/31: Marquise Blair is finally healthy

Seahawks News

Seahawks training camp notes: QB "competition", secondary shining, offensive line observations

Seaside Joe 1242: Rounding up the news from the first week

Observations From Seahawks Third Training Camp Practice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

DK Metcalf returned to the field for his first practice, but his superstar teammate was the one to put on a show as Seattle's offense found a spark on Saturday. Reporter Corbin Smith recaps an eventful third training camp practice, including strong days by both Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Seahawks training camp, Day 4: Tyler Lockett, Coby Bryant flash in red zone action - The Athletic

Geno Smith had the best pass of the day, and Josh Jones produced the best defensive play of the day for the Seahawks.

5 Observations From Day 4 Of Seahawks 2022 Training Camp

Notes and observations from Saturday’s practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Source: Jamal Adams does not need surgery, returning to Seahawks Monday, status TBD

Jamal Adams is returning to the Seahawks.

Marquise Blair is finally healthy. Here's how the Seahawks could use him this season

Despite having had three serious knee injuries in the last five years, Blair said he never questioned he’d make it back. No,’’ he said. I had no doubt.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Standout Decobie Durant a 'Great Competitor', says Coach Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Durant, a fourth-round rookie cornerback, recorded two interceptions during the Rams' first open practice.

Rams have a Van Jefferson “situation” to deal with at training camp - Turf Show Times

Will Jefferson’s time away give Tutu Atwell a chance to move ahead?

Shucking the Oyster To Free the Pearl - Revenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray, the 24 year old man, stood at the podium yesterday.

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes: Murray Rests, First Open Practice for Fans - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals welcomed fans back at State Farm Stadium and they were given an exciting practice despite Kyler Murray not participating.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp: Bounce Bay Day for Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good and not so good from Day 4 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when Trey Lance had a bounce back day.

49ers training camp Day 4 recap: Trey trends upwards while the defense does it again - Niners Nation

The secondary looks comfortable and the defensive line is everywhere

Around The NFL

Bills camp observations: Josh Allen loses his cool, Isaiah McKenzie keeps soaring - The Athletic

With the pads on, Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson battle at linebacker, while A.J. Epenesa and Khalil Shakir continue to impress.

NFL training camp 2022 live - Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns

Big-name playmakers didn't disappoint and rookie wideouts managed to make their mark across the league. Check out the top videos and notes from the NFL on Saturday.

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor using technology to try and avoid injuries

The running back knows soft tissue injuries are a problem in the NFL and is trying to prevent them with Strive, a company he's also invested in.

How the Atlanta Falcons have approached 'transition' from a salary-cap disaster

Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith want to make wise draft decisions, fit needs and build a winning culture while avoiding the pitfalls that led Atlanta to hire them.

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here's 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 30

Niners defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (biceps) is likely to miss all of the 2022 season, while Bills safety Micah Hyde is day to day with a hip/glute injury.

Dolphins making interesting offensive change

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified a notable change he is making to the team's offense for the upcoming season.

Chiefs are getting a changed version of Frank Clark in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a changed version of DE Frank Clark for the 2022 NFL season.